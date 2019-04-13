ajouter un tigre
Days Gone
46
Likes
Likers
name : Days Gone
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Bend
genre : action
[Unboxing] Press kit Days Gone Ultra Limitée
Alors là, je veux le même, ce Press kit est juste ouf!!!




Le jeu arrive le 26 Avril et perso, j'ai confiance, je sens la future bombe
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/13/2019 at 04:57 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    lastboss posted the 04/13/2019 at 04:59 PM
    J’espère que y aura un mode Easy
    torotoro59 posted the 04/13/2019 at 05:03 PM
    Le press kit mieux que le collector quasiment
