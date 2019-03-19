Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Yoshi's Crafted World
name : Yoshi's Crafted World
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Yoshi’s Crafted World Switch : Une première note tombe
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Yoshi’s Crafted World :



Famitsu a testé les jeux suivants :

Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo Switch) – 9/10/9/9 [37/40]
Aragami (Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Winning Post 9 (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
Call of Cthulhu (Ps4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
Diabolik Lovers : Chaos Lineage (Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/8/8 [31/40]
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Nintendo Switch) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]
RemiLore : Lost Girl in the Lands of Lore (Ps4, Nintendo Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
Paper Dolls (PsVR) – 7/6/6/7 [26/40]

Le jeu obtient une excellente note, la meilleure parmi les jeux testés. Voici d'ailleurs un petit historique des notes obtenues par les Opus récents de la Saga :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 29 mars prochain...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2019/03/famitsu-review-scores-issue-1581
    posted the 03/19/2019 at 08:22 AM by link49
    comments (2)
    lakitu posted the 03/19/2019 at 08:48 AM
    la démo était prometeuse.
    Nintendo a réussi à me faire préco mon premier Yoshi (sans compter Yoshi's Island - Super Mario World 2, un temps où les précos n'existaient pas encore)

    Ah! Yoshi's Island - Super Mario World 2, quel jeu exceptionnel!
    giru posted the 03/19/2019 at 09:05 AM
    lakitu C'est juste dommage que Yoshi's Island reste le meilleur Yoshi à ce jour Enfin Yoshi's Story sur 64 et Woolly World sont bons aussi, mais moins mémorables.
