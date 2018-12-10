Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The World Ends With You : Final Remix
name : The World Ends With You : Final Remix
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Square Enix
genre : action
multiplayer : 2 en coop local
european release date : 10/12/2018
link49
Achat Nintendo Switch : En attendant Kingdom Hearts III
Achats


J'ai acheté le jeu The World Ends with You : Final Remix :



Voici d'ailleurs quelques Images prises en mode portable :











Pour le moment, j'aime beaucoup, aussi bien graphiquement que le scénario, et même la maniabilité au tactile ne me gêne pas...

    spawnini posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:58 AM
    Il est dimanche, on dort
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:59 AM
    A part Nomura et KH DDD , quel est le rapport avec Kingdom Hearts ?
    link49 posted the 10/14/2018 at 07:01 AM
    N'empêche, ça fait un peu du bien de voir un jeu exploiter un minimum le tactile...
    shanks posted the 10/14/2018 at 07:05 AM
    darkxehanort94
    Pourquoi juste KHDDD ?
    Normura est impliqué dans tous les Kingdom Hearts.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/14/2018 at 07:13 AM
    shanks Parce que c' est dans DDD que Nomura a mis des personnages de TWEWY , dans la ville de Traverse plus précisément .

    link49 ca passe avec un skylet , pas avec les doigts . Et la console est trop grosse , pour une fois j' aurais préféré un portage 3DS .
    link49 posted the 10/14/2018 at 07:18 AM
    Darkxehanort94 J'avoues que j'ai pas essayé avec un stylet. Dés que je teste ça, je te tiens au courant...
    renton posted the 10/14/2018 at 08:14 AM
    link49 Oui reste sur le tactile, car sur écran tv avec les "wiimote", c'est juste de la merde
    link49 posted the 10/14/2018 at 08:16 AM
    Renton Merci du conseil.

    Je testerais juste par curiosité malsaine...
    simonw posted the 10/14/2018 at 08:16 AM
    Link49 Tu ne finira pas ce jeu
    spawnini posted the 10/14/2018 at 08:40 AM
    simonw cette attaque du dimanche matin
    runrunsekai posted the 10/14/2018 at 08:51 AM
    darkxehanort94 Il serait sortie sur 3DS ca aurait ete la meme histoire de raleuse... regarde je te la raconte cette histoire...

    "Pourquoi encore la 3DS? Qu'elle creve àla fn,? Il aurait du sortir sur Switch!"

    Ceci est fictif, toute ressemblance... fin bref
    link49 posted the 10/14/2018 at 08:53 AM
    Runrunsekai Un peu à l'image de Luigi's Mansion sur 3DS...
    icebergbrulant posted the 10/14/2018 at 09:00 AM
    spawnini simonw Vous vous trompez, le jeu sera fini !!
    Je sais ça vous étonne

    Mais le destin du jeu est déjà tout écrit: finir aux oubliettes

    #le_monde_se_termine_avec_toi#
    aros posted the 10/14/2018 at 09:00 AM
    darkxehanort94
    La Switch est la console du moment, celle à la mode, l'ère de la 3DS est vraisemblablement finie. D'autant que le monsieur veut faire une suite alors il avait tout intérêt à le sortir sur Switch pour profiter de la vague comme dirait Brice de Nice
    Dommage que le résultat soit critiquable
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/14/2018 at 09:04 AM
    link49 runrunsekai Luigi Mansion est a la base un jeu Gamecube , son portage aura du avoir lieu sur Switch , et comme TWEWY est conçue pour un usage Hyper tactile et le Double Ecran sur 3DS .

    aros Dans ce cas il aurait du refaire tout le Gameplay pour que Ca soit Jouable Avec une Manette ! La VF ne suffit pas à sauver ce portage a la noix , juste à me donner envie de voir un Let's Play sur YouTube .
    link49 posted the 10/14/2018 at 09:05 AM
    Darkxehanort94 Le mieux aurait été de faire comme Fire Emblem Warriors alors...
