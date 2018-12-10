accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Likers
link49
Achat Nintendo Switch : En attendant Kingdom Hearts III
Achats
J'ai acheté le jeu The World Ends with You : Final Remix :
Voici d'ailleurs quelques Images prises en mode portable :
Pour le moment, j'aime beaucoup, aussi bien graphiquement que le scénario, et même la maniabilité au tactile ne me gêne pas...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/14/2018 at 06:52 AM by
link49
comments (
16
)
spawnini
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:58 AM
Il est dimanche, on dort
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 06:59 AM
A part Nomura et KH DDD , quel est le rapport avec Kingdom Hearts ?
link49
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 07:01 AM
N'empêche, ça fait un peu du bien de voir un jeu exploiter un minimum le tactile...
shanks
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 07:05 AM
darkxehanort94
Pourquoi juste KHDDD ?
Normura est impliqué dans tous les Kingdom Hearts.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 07:13 AM
shanks
Parce que c' est dans DDD que Nomura a mis des personnages de TWEWY , dans la ville de Traverse plus précisément .
link49
ca passe avec un skylet , pas avec les doigts . Et la console est trop grosse , pour une fois j' aurais préféré un portage 3DS .
link49
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 07:18 AM
Darkxehanort94
J'avoues que j'ai pas essayé avec un stylet. Dés que je teste ça, je te tiens au courant...
renton
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 08:14 AM
link49
Oui reste sur le tactile, car sur écran tv avec les "wiimote", c'est juste de la merde
link49
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 08:16 AM
Renton
Merci du conseil.
Je testerais juste par curiosité malsaine...
simonw
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 08:16 AM
Link49
Tu ne finira pas ce jeu
spawnini
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 08:40 AM
simonw
cette attaque du dimanche matin
runrunsekai
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 08:51 AM
darkxehanort94
Il serait sortie sur 3DS ca aurait ete la meme histoire de raleuse... regarde je te la raconte cette histoire...
"Pourquoi encore la 3DS? Qu'elle creve àla fn,? Il aurait du sortir sur Switch!"
Ceci est fictif, toute ressemblance... fin bref
link49
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 08:53 AM
Runrunsekai
Un peu à l'image de Luigi's Mansion sur 3DS...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 09:00 AM
spawnini
simonw
Vous vous trompez, le jeu sera
fini
!!
Je sais ça vous étonne
Mais le destin du jeu est déjà tout écrit:
finir
aux oubliettes
#le_monde_se_termine_avec_toi#
aros
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 09:00 AM
darkxehanort94
La Switch est la console du moment, celle à la mode, l'ère de la 3DS est vraisemblablement finie. D'autant que le monsieur veut faire une suite alors il avait tout intérêt à le sortir sur Switch pour profiter de la vague comme dirait Brice de Nice
Dommage que le résultat soit critiquable
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 09:04 AM
link49
runrunsekai
Luigi Mansion est a la base un jeu Gamecube , son portage aura du avoir lieu sur Switch , et comme TWEWY est conçue pour un usage Hyper tactile et le Double Ecran sur 3DS .
aros
Dans ce cas il aurait du refaire tout le Gameplay pour que Ca soit Jouable Avec une Manette ! La VF ne suffit pas à sauver ce portage a la noix , juste à me donner envie de voir un Let's Play sur YouTube .
link49
posted
the 10/14/2018 at 09:05 AM
Darkxehanort94
Le mieux aurait été de faire comme Fire Emblem Warriors alors...
