Voici le planning des principales sorties du mois de juin :
- Vampyr - PC/Ps4/Xbox One : 05/06
- The Elder Scrolls Online : Summerset PC/Ps4/Xbox One : 05/06
- MotoGP 18 - PC/Ps4/Xbox One/ Nintendo Switch : 07/06
- Jurassic World : Evolution - PC/Ps4/Xbox One - 12/06
- Mario Tennis Aces - Nintendo Switch : 22/06
- LEGO : Les Indestructibles - PC/Ps4/Xbox One/ Nintendo Switch : 27/06
- Tour de France 2018 - Ps4/Xbox One : 28/06
- Pro Cycling Manager Saison 2018 PC : 28/06
- The Crew 2 - PC/Ps4/Xbox One : 29/06
- MXGP Pro - PC/Ps4/Xbox One : 29/06
- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus - Nintendo Switch - 29/06
- Crash Bandicoot : N. Sane Trilogy - PC/Xbox One/ Nintendo Switch : 29/06
Même si le rendez-vous important reste l’E3 2018…
posted the 06/01/2018 at 01:10 PM by link49