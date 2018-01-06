Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Vampyr
link49
Jeux Vidéo : Les principales sorties du mois de juin
Multi


Voici le planning des principales sorties du mois de juin :



- Vampyr - PC/Ps4/Xbox One : 05/06
- The Elder Scrolls Online : Summerset PC/Ps4/Xbox One : 05/06
- MotoGP 18 - PC/Ps4/Xbox One/ Nintendo Switch : 07/06
- Jurassic World : Evolution - PC/Ps4/Xbox One - 12/06



- Mario Tennis Aces - Nintendo Switch : 22/06
- LEGO : Les Indestructibles - PC/Ps4/Xbox One/ Nintendo Switch : 27/06
- Tour de France 2018 - Ps4/Xbox One : 28/06
- Pro Cycling Manager Saison 2018 PC : 28/06
- The Crew 2 - PC/Ps4/Xbox One : 29/06
- MXGP Pro - PC/Ps4/Xbox One : 29/06



- Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus - Nintendo Switch - 29/06
- Crash Bandicoot : N. Sane Trilogy - PC/Xbox One/ Nintendo Switch : 29/06

Même si le rendez-vous important reste l’E3 2018…

Source : http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/852598/les-sorties-majeures-du-mois-de-juin-2018.htm
    posted the 06/01/2018 at 01:10 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    negan posted the 06/01/2018 at 01:14 PM
    Crash Bandicoot le 29
    link49 posted the 06/01/2018 at 01:15 PM
    negan Je vais le rajouter de suite...
    ducknsexe posted the 06/01/2018 at 01:15 PM
    Des jeux intéressant, deux grosse sortie sur switch , et le jeux de vampyr qui a l air pas mal , dommage que la jaquette soie moche
    link571 posted the 06/01/2018 at 01:17 PM
    Dommage que jurassic world ne sorte pas sur Switch alors se sera sur ps4.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/01/2018 at 01:18 PM
    La fin du mois de Juin est intéressant en termes de sortie sur Switch.
