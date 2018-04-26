Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
Achat Nintendo Switch : Pour finir le mois en beauté
Achats


J'ai pris le jeu Nintendo Labo :



Voici les jeux Nintendo Switch que je possède actuellement :



J'ai pas eu le temps d'essayer tout ça. Je verrais ça demain...

    posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:09 PM by link49
    misterpixel posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:12 PM
    J’ai l’impression que sa sortie est passé totalement inaperçu, à voir ce que ça donnera chez nous et aux US. Vivement l’E3 pour avoir un peu de visibilité sur mes futurs jeux sur la machine.
    administrateur posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:14 PM
    Écoutes ça en jouant avec : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhMrXtBnLQs
    narukamisan posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:14 PM
    misterpixel techniquement il sort demain, ensuite vu le publique visé
    link49 posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:15 PM
    Misterpixel Il sort demain en Europe. Au Japon, il est premier. Reste les USA, mais je pense qu'il se vendra surtout à Noël...
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:15 PM
    Déjà 1 vente pour Nintendo !!
    Ca sent le carton !
    docteurdeggman posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:17 PM
    Espérons que tu finiras le montage du carton
    ravyxxs posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:18 PM
    docteurdeggman ptdrrr
    rockin posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:21 PM
    docteurdeggman
    C'est pas une expérience parents/enfants normalement ce jeu ... Il me viendrait pas à l'esprit d'acheter tu truc comme ça juste pour moi
    kuroni posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:21 PM
    docteurdeggman
    link49 posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:21 PM
    En tout cas, il y en avait plein de réservé à la Fnac d'Angers...
    chiotgamer posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:23 PM
    Donne "une âme" à ces cartons Link49 !


    Rockin Pas besoin d'être un enfant forcément lol, l'assemblage la construction c'est un truc tout public (bien que ça a tendance à plus intéresser les gosses) sinon Minecraft serait un jeu exclusivement pour enfants.
    xenofamicom posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:24 PM
    J'ai l'impression que ce jeu va être comme la Switch à son lancement... personne y croit, et au final, tout le monde l'achètera.

    En tout cas, rien qu'avec les ventes au japon sur sa première semaine, ce jeu est déjà rentabilisé...
    link49 posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:25 PM
    Chiotgamer

    Après, je me dis que pour les futurs jeux musicaux, ça peut être sympa...
    e3ologue posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:26 PM
    rockin y a un mode libre, où tu peux créer tes propres interactions, de l'ingénierie pour débutant en somme et vu ce qu'ont créés les jap en quelques jours ça semble bien moins limités et simple qu'on le croit.
    icebergbrulant posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:29 PM
    docteurdeggman Oh non !

    xenofamicom Pas du tout d'accord avec toi, pour que Nintendo Labo "cartonne" vraiment, c'est soit par une baisse de prix conséquente ou soit qu'un vrai jeu "révolutionne" le concept !
    misterpixel posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:32 PM
    link49 Peut-être, mais au Jap même si il est premier ca reste timide puis surtout ca n’a pas boosté les ventes de la machine, Bon elle en avait de très bonnes de base ok.

    Après je pense que l’Europe sera plus réceptif à ce genre de jeux créatifs, la France du moins.
    hyoga57 posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:40 PM
    docteurdeggman
