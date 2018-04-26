accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Nintendo
official website :
http://www.nintendo.fr
link49
articles :
16398
visites since opening : 18594110
18594110
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Achat Nintendo Switch : Pour finir le mois en beauté
Achats
J'ai pris le jeu Nintendo Labo :
Voici les jeux Nintendo Switch que je possède actuellement :
J'ai pas eu le temps d'essayer tout ça. Je verrais ça demain...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/26/2018 at 07:09 PM by
link49
comments (
17
)
misterpixel
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:12 PM
J’ai l’impression que sa sortie est passé totalement inaperçu, à voir ce que ça donnera chez nous et aux US. Vivement l’E3 pour avoir un peu de visibilité sur mes futurs jeux sur la machine.
administrateur
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:14 PM
Écoutes ça en jouant avec :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhMrXtBnLQs
narukamisan
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:14 PM
misterpixel
techniquement il sort demain, ensuite vu le publique visé
link49
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:15 PM
Misterpixel
Il sort demain en Europe. Au Japon, il est premier. Reste les USA, mais je pense qu'il se vendra surtout à Noël...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:15 PM
Déjà 1 vente pour Nintendo !!
Ca sent le carton !
docteurdeggman
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:17 PM
Espérons que tu finiras le montage du carton
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:18 PM
docteurdeggman
ptdrrr
rockin
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:21 PM
docteurdeggman
C'est pas une expérience parents/enfants normalement ce jeu ... Il me viendrait pas à l'esprit d'acheter tu truc comme ça juste pour moi
kuroni
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:21 PM
docteurdeggman
link49
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:21 PM
En tout cas, il y en avait plein de réservé à la Fnac d'Angers...
chiotgamer
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:23 PM
Donne "une âme" à ces cartons
Link49
!
Rockin
Pas besoin d'être un enfant forcément lol, l'assemblage la construction c'est un truc tout public (bien que ça a tendance à plus intéresser les gosses) sinon Minecraft serait un jeu exclusivement pour enfants.
xenofamicom
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:24 PM
J'ai l'impression que ce jeu va être comme la Switch à son lancement... personne y croit, et au final, tout le monde l'achètera.
En tout cas, rien qu'avec les ventes au japon sur sa première semaine, ce jeu est déjà rentabilisé...
link49
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:25 PM
Chiotgamer
Après, je me dis que pour les futurs jeux musicaux, ça peut être sympa...
e3ologue
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:26 PM
rockin
y a un mode libre, où tu peux créer tes propres interactions, de l'ingénierie pour débutant en somme et vu ce qu'ont créés les jap en quelques jours ça semble bien moins limités et simple qu'on le croit.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:29 PM
docteurdeggman
Oh non !
xenofamicom
Pas du tout d'accord avec toi, pour que Nintendo Labo "cartonne" vraiment, c'est soit par une baisse de prix conséquente ou soit qu'un
vrai
jeu "révolutionne" le concept !
misterpixel
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:32 PM
link49
Peut-être, mais au Jap même si il est premier ca reste timide puis surtout ca n’a pas boosté les ventes de la machine, Bon elle en avait de très bonnes de base ok.
Après je pense que l’Europe sera plus réceptif à ce genre de jeux créatifs, la France du moins.
hyoga57
posted
the 04/26/2018 at 07:40 PM
docteurdeggman
