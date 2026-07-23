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link49
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link49
> blog
[Switch 2] Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster : La version la moins bien notée
Voici enfin sa moyenne Metacritic :
C'est la version la moins bien notÃ©e.
Source :
https://www.metacritic.com/game/final-fantasy-x-x-2-hd-remaster/
tags :
1
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Who likes this ?
aeris201
posted the 07/23/2026 at 11:35 AM by
link49
comments (
18
)
cyr
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 11:37 AM
Et? Ça ce joue a rien . Et le nombre de teste n'est pas identique non plus.
guiguif
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 11:39 AM
fiveagainstone
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 11:41 AM
C'est pas une histoire de moins bonne version, c'est juste pas les mêmes testeurs
gasmok2
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 11:43 AM
Mais c'est quoi cet article en carton?
Jene critique habituellement pas
Link49
pour ses articles mais celui-là il est gratiné.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 11:48 AM
"Final Fantasy X & X-2 HD Remaster on Switch 2: This is by far the best console version now all things considered. While the lack of an upgrade path and save transfer is disappointing, this is the only version I'd buy to play on console right now. "
https://www.rpgsite.net/feature/20941-final-fantasy-x-x-2-hd-remaster-switch-2-vs-ps5-pc-steam-deck-xbox-ps-vita-ps4-pro-best-version-comparison
link49
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 11:49 AM
Ça change pas le fait que c'est la version avec la moins bonne moyenne.
cail2
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 11:51 AM
link49
Ça change pas le fait que c'est la version avec la moins bonne moyenne.
D'accord mais développe, ça veut tout et rien : si tu fais un article juste pour pointer un chiffre isolé, on touche le fond tu crois pas ?
akinen
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 11:59 AM
Il pourrait penser à mettre les voix jap, histoire que j’puisse enfin supporter tidus et le finir
5120x2880
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 11:59 AM
Il pourrait avoir la moins bonne moyenne parce que les gens en ont plein de le cul de racheter le jeu à chaque génération pour y jouer avec les voix anglaises, ou que le jeu vieilli plus en 2026 qu'en 2017, ça ne veut rien dire.
tripy73
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 12:08 PM
gasmok2
: je ne vois pas non plus l'intérêt, s'il y avait un peu plus de contexte comme le dit
cail2
pourquoi pas, mais là ça sert juste à rien, surtout quand on connait le système de notation totalement biaisé de Metacritic...
vyse
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 12:11 PM
tripy73
cail2
gasmok2
Mdrr je me lasserai jamais des étonnés par la qualité totalement daubée des articles du lutin49! c'est ca depuis 10 ans!
tripy73
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 12:15 PM
vyse
: la qualité c'est une chose, mais généralement il y a quand même des infos intéressantes, mais là c'est vraiment le fond du tiroir
vyse
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 12:28 PM
tripy73
ta pas vu son ancien article sur une vielle pub merdique dans un magazine random de zelda OOT remake ?
tripy73
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 12:47 PM
vyse
: si je l'ai vu passé, mais l'info été déjà apparu sur mon fil d'actu X, donc je n'ai pas cliqué sur son article, mais je me doute que ça se résumé à l'image et la traduction du texte sur celle-ci, mais je ne vois pas trop ce qu'il y avait d'autre à dire sur le sujet.
Après c'est clairement le genre d'info qui ne vaut rien d'autre qu'un simple retweet ou aurait sa place dans un article qui regroupe plusieurs infos, comme les brèves que Shanks propose depuis quelques temps
rogeraf
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 12:59 PM
La hype est passée 15 ans apres ...
soulfull
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 01:08 PM
Je le possède dèja sur Xbox Series . Et puis il ya tellement de Rpg à decouvrir que je me vois mal refaire d'anciens. Mais surement avec la mort du physique et un boycott des next gen pendant 3-5 ans ,j'aurai de quoi faire.
ratchet
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 01:18 PM
Plutôt que de faire des articles à la con pourquoi ne pas faire des articles « perso » en parlant de ton avancement dans les jeux ? Qui a faire du clic autant que ça soit un minimum intéressant pour tout le monde.
Dingue ici personne ne parle de jeux-video réellement c’est ouf je crois je dois être l’uns des seuls à faire des articles test/trophees/avis
vyse
posted
the 07/23/2026 at 01:23 PM
ratchet
Ptdrrrrrr
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Jene critique habituellement pas Link49 pour ses articles mais celui-là il est gratiné.
https://www.rpgsite.net/feature/20941-final-fantasy-x-x-2-hd-remaster-switch-2-vs-ps5-pc-steam-deck-xbox-ps-vita-ps4-pro-best-version-comparison
Ça change pas le fait que c'est la version avec la moins bonne moyenne.
D'accord mais développe, ça veut tout et rien : si tu fais un article juste pour pointer un chiffre isolé, on touche le fond tu crois pas ?
Après c'est clairement le genre d'info qui ne vaut rien d'autre qu'un simple retweet ou aurait sa place dans un article qui regroupe plusieurs infos, comme les brèves que Shanks propose depuis quelques temps
Dingue ici personne ne parle de jeux-video réellement c’est ouf je crois je dois être l’uns des seuls à faire des articles test/trophees/avis