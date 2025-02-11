profile
[SNES] Eternal Hunters: Un A-RPG inspiré par Chrono Trigger annoncé
Hedge annonce Eternal Hunters The Branford Legacy sur Super Nintendo.
Un A-RPG jouable en coop inspiré par Chrono Trigger et Seiken Densetsu dont le Kickstarter sera bientôt lancé.

    posted the 11/02/2025 at 10:41 AM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    shanks posted the 11/02/2025 at 10:53 AM
    Plus de charme qu'une bonne partie des jeux actuels...
    defcon5 posted the 11/02/2025 at 11:01 AM
    ah oui ça à l'air bien sympa !
    cail2 posted the 11/02/2025 at 11:14 AM
    La BO sonne très nostalgique, à suivre !
    drybowser posted the 11/02/2025 at 11:26 AM
    J'appelle pas ça être inspiré mais faire un copié collé perso ...
    volran posted the 11/02/2025 at 11:44 AM
    Il a l'air sympa, ça me tente bien
    iglooo posted the 11/02/2025 at 11:51 AM
    drybowser pas faux, en moins inspiré (cf le passage apocalypse).
    Mais bon, à défaut de Threads of Time...
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/02/2025 at 12:00 PM
    Dispo comment ? Cartouche vraiment ou rhum ?
    micheljackson posted the 11/02/2025 at 12:01 PM
    La musique est vraiment médiocre,
    cette progression harmonique ultra basique m'a déjà fatigué.

    drybowser
    +1
    guiguif posted the 11/02/2025 at 12:29 PM
    marcelpatulacci oui cartouche
    zekk posted the 11/02/2025 at 12:49 PM
    Franchement, je trouve ça générique à mort, je ne vois pas où est le charme
    jacquescechirac posted the 11/02/2025 at 12:50 PM
    ça c'est parceque t'es un vrai artiste mon bon vieux Micheljackson
    Le reste de la plèbe, on sépare pas le bon grain de l'ivraie
    micheljackson posted the 11/02/2025 at 12:58 PM
    jacquescechirac
    Bah, si c'est encore un mec qui a tout fait tout seul dans son coin sans connaissance théorique de la musique "je lui pardonne" (et il s'en branle, je sais, et il a raison, je ne suis personne ), mais c'est le soucis chez les apprentis musiciens qui n'on pas cette théorie, ils pensent avoir trouvé un truc et composé quelque chose qui "sonne", alors que c'est juste une structure basique qui porte un nom. Ma foi...
