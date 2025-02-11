accueil
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
[SNES] Eternal Hunters: Un A-RPG inspiré par Chrono Trigger annoncé
Hedge annonce Eternal Hunters The Branford Legacy sur Super Nintendo.
Un A-RPG jouable en coop inspiré par Chrono Trigger et Seiken Densetsu dont le Kickstarter sera bientôt lancé.
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
gareauxloups
,
aros
,
jenicris
posted the 11/02/2025 at 10:41 AM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (12)
12
)
shanks
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 10:53 AM
Plus de charme qu'une bonne partie des jeux actuels...
defcon5
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 11:01 AM
ah oui ça à l'air bien sympa !
cail2
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 11:14 AM
La BO sonne très nostalgique, à suivre !
drybowser
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 11:26 AM
J'appelle pas ça être inspiré mais faire un copié collé perso ...
volran
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 11:44 AM
Il a l'air sympa, ça me tente bien
iglooo
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 11:51 AM
drybowser
pas faux, en moins inspiré (cf le passage apocalypse).
Mais bon, à défaut de
Threads of Time
...
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 12:00 PM
Dispo comment ? Cartouche vraiment ou rhum ?
micheljackson
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 12:01 PM
La musique est vraiment médiocre,
cette progression harmonique ultra basique m'a déjà fatigué.
drybowser
+1
guiguif
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 12:29 PM
marcelpatulacci
oui cartouche
zekk
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 12:49 PM
Franchement, je trouve ça générique à mort, je ne vois pas où est le charme
jacquescechirac
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 12:50 PM
ça c'est parceque t'es un vrai artiste mon bon vieux
Micheljackson
Le reste de la plèbe, on sépare pas le bon grain de l'ivraie
micheljackson
posted
the 11/02/2025 at 12:58 PM
jacquescechirac
Bah, si c'est encore un mec qui a tout fait tout seul dans son coin sans connaissance théorique de la musique "je lui pardonne" (et il s'en branle, je sais, et il a raison, je ne suis personne
), mais c'est le soucis chez les apprentis musiciens qui n'on pas cette théorie, ils pensent avoir trouvé un truc et composé quelque chose qui "sonne", alors que c'est juste une structure basique qui porte un nom. Ma foi...
Mais bon, à défaut de Threads of Time...
cette progression harmonique ultra basique m'a déjà fatigué.
drybowser
+1
Le reste de la plèbe, on sépare pas le bon grain de l'ivraie
Bah, si c'est encore un mec qui a tout fait tout seul dans son coin sans connaissance théorique de la musique "je lui pardonne" (et il s'en branle, je sais, et il a raison, je ne suis personne ), mais c'est le soucis chez les apprentis musiciens qui n'on pas cette théorie, ils pensent avoir trouvé un truc et composé quelque chose qui "sonne", alors que c'est juste une structure basique qui porte un nom. Ma foi...