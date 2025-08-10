Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Yakuza Kiwami 3
1
Likers
name : Yakuza Kiwami 3
platform : Switch 2
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Switch 2 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
472
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18563
visites since opening : 31201665
link49 > blog
[Yakuza Kiwami 3] Il faudra pas se plaindre si la version Switch 2 bide
Il y a peu, les réservations pour Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties ont été lancé :



La version Switch 2 sera vendue au même prix que les autres versions :



Vu le format, et maintenant le prix, ça ne risque pas d'aider.

Source : https://www.fnac.com/a22137279/Yakuza-Kiwami-3-et-Dark-Ties-Nintendo-Switch-2-Jeu-video-Nintendo-Switch-2/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/08/2025 at 05:00 AM by link49
    comments (7)
    cyr posted the 10/08/2025 at 05:02 AM
    Je passe mon tour. J'ai fait 0 yakuza , et je vais pas commencer.
    giru posted the 10/08/2025 at 05:10 AM
    Pourquoi la version Switch 2 serait vendue à un prix différent?
    ippoyabukiki posted the 10/08/2025 at 05:12 AM
    Et ta version ps5, tu l'emmeneras partout ? Car bon j'ai fait 0 sur switch 2 quand j'etais en vacances loin, trrs loin. Et bien quel plaisir d'avoir ce rendu en portable !
    jackfrost posted the 10/08/2025 at 05:20 AM
    Je vais prendre la version physique et non l'imitation.
    ferthahuici posted the 10/08/2025 at 06:39 AM
    Eh oui, vilain marché qui ne veut pas que la Switch 2 fonctionne.
    zephon posted the 10/08/2025 at 06:47 AM
    pourquoi il serait moins chère sur switch 2 ??
    yogfei posted the 10/08/2025 at 06:55 AM
    cyr C'est dommage c'est une excellent série

    ippoyabukiki Pareil...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo