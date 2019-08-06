Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Tales of Arise
name : Tales of Arise
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
link49
link49
Tales of Arise : Détails et une théorie intéressante
Tales of


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Tales of Arise :



Il semblerait que le jeu ait un lieu avec les jeux Tales of Berseria et Tales of Zestiria, et que le titre soit en fait une suite à ce dernier. Place ensuite au visuel de la page du jeu :



Il semblerait que la date de sortie soit pour bientôt, en fin d'année possiblement...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/new-tales-of-game-apparently-leaked-including-screenshots-tales-of-arise-ps4-x1-pc.121658/page-17
    posted the 06/08/2019 at 07:19 AM by link49
    comments (4)
    rbz posted the 06/08/2019 at 07:20 AM
    le truc qui sert a rien , les gars veulent créer une sorte de lore global, mais c'est claqué depuis le départ
    anakaris posted the 06/08/2019 at 07:24 AM
    Source ? Pourquoi ? Comment ? C'est une théorie sorti du cul d'un mec qui s'est dit "tiens, et si je balançais ça sur le net, on sait jamais sur un malentendu" ?
    rbz posted the 06/08/2019 at 07:26 AM
    anakaris la source c'est le tweet d'un japonais random, grosse légitimité quoi
    link49 posted the 06/08/2019 at 07:27 AM
    Personnellement, je pense le prendre sur Ps4, pour aller avec les deux autres...
