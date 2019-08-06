accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
profile
468
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
Tales of Arise : Détails et une théorie intéressante
Tales of
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Tales of Arise :
Il semblerait que le jeu ait un lieu avec les jeux Tales of Berseria et Tales of Zestiria, et que le titre soit en fait une suite à ce dernier. Place ensuite au visuel de la page du jeu :
Il semblerait que la date de sortie soit pour bientôt, en fin d'année possiblement...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/new-tales-of-game-apparently-leaked-including-screenshots-tales-of-arise-ps4-x1-pc.121658/page-17
posted the 06/08/2019 at 07:19 AM by
link49
comments (
4
)
rbz
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 07:20 AM
le truc qui sert a rien , les gars veulent créer une sorte de lore global, mais c'est claqué depuis le départ
anakaris
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 07:24 AM
Source ? Pourquoi ? Comment ? C'est une théorie sorti du cul d'un mec qui s'est dit "tiens, et si je balançais ça sur le net, on sait jamais sur un malentendu" ?
rbz
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 07:26 AM
anakaris
la source c'est le tweet d'un japonais random, grosse légitimité quoi
link49
posted
the 06/08/2019 at 07:27 AM
Personnellement, je pense le prendre sur Ps4, pour aller avec les deux autres...
