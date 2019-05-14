Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
God Eater 3
3
Likes
Likers
name : God Eater 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Namco Bandai
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
432
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18181
visites since opening : 25145226
link49 > blog
all
God Eater 3 : A tester avant de l'acheter sur Nintendo Switch
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu God Eater 3 :



Bandai Namco précise qu'une Démo sera disponible pour pouvoir tester le jeu sur Nintendo Switch. Voici d'ailleurs du gameplay de cette version, de 47:35 à 1:09:25, permettant de voir son rendu :



Pour rappel, cette version sortira sur Nintendo Switch le 12 juillet…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-eater-3-coming-to-switch-on-july-12th-with-vesperia-exclusive-content.110931/page-6
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/14/2019 at 03:50 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    nakata posted the 05/14/2019 at 03:53 PM
    Voilàààà des démo c'est ça qui manque je trouve sur cette génération de console. A l'époque 32 bits (et des CD de démo) tu avais presque 1 jeu sur 2 à proposer de tester avant d'acheter.
    link49 posted the 05/14/2019 at 03:56 PM
    Hâte de le faire sur Switch en pouvant y jouer partout...
    zekk posted the 05/14/2019 at 04:01 PM
    nakata je pense que tes souvenirs enjolivent un peu les choses effectivement on avait plus de démo, mais bien moins que le ratio que tu donnes
    aros posted the 05/14/2019 at 04:40 PM
    AH oui, c'est bien, mais quand ?
    sanj posted the 05/14/2019 at 04:57 PM
    La vidéo de gameplay ne permet pas de voir grand chose, c'est un stream japonais en qualité dégueulasse (comme souvent chez eux).
    nakata posted the 05/14/2019 at 05:07 PM
    zekk il faut enlever la N64 (format cartouche c'était galère)
    zekk posted the 05/14/2019 at 05:15 PM
    nakata et c'était des fameuses cartouches en plus
    arikado posted the 05/14/2019 at 05:28 PM
    Cool, je l'avais un peu testé sur PC et j'aime bien le style. Hâte d'y jouer dans mon lit ^^ ou à ma pause de midi au taf
    nakata posted the 05/14/2019 at 05:44 PM
    zekk dans les kiosques à journaux les cartouches prendraient de la place. Les CD ça va, ça passait avec le magasine
    link49 posted the 05/14/2019 at 06:51 PM
    Aros Pas de date pour le moment...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre