Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
God Eater 3 : A tester avant de l'acheter sur Nintendo Switch
Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu God Eater 3 :
Bandai Namco précise qu'une Démo sera disponible pour pouvoir tester le jeu sur Nintendo Switch. Voici d'ailleurs du gameplay de cette version, de 47:35 à 1:09:25, permettant de voir son rendu :
Pour rappel, cette version sortira sur Nintendo Switch le 12 juillet…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-eater-3-coming-to-switch-on-july-12th-with-vesperia-exclusive-content.110931/page-6
posted the 05/14/2019 at 03:50 PM by
link49
comments (
11
)
nakata
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 03:53 PM
Voilàààà des démo c'est ça qui manque je trouve sur cette génération de console. A l'époque 32 bits (et des CD de démo) tu avais presque 1 jeu sur 2 à proposer de tester avant d'acheter.
link49
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 03:56 PM
Hâte de le faire sur Switch en pouvant y jouer partout...
zekk
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 04:01 PM
nakata
je pense que tes souvenirs enjolivent un peu les choses effectivement on avait plus de démo, mais bien moins que le ratio que tu donnes
aros
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 04:40 PM
AH oui, c'est bien, mais quand ?
sanj
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 04:57 PM
La vidéo de gameplay ne permet pas de voir grand chose, c'est un stream japonais en qualité dégueulasse (comme souvent chez eux).
nakata
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 05:07 PM
zekk
il faut enlever la N64
(format cartouche c'était galère)
zekk
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 05:15 PM
nakata
et c'était des fameuses cartouches en plus
arikado
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 05:28 PM
Cool, je l'avais un peu testé sur PC et j'aime bien le style. Hâte d'y jouer dans mon lit ^^ ou à ma pause de midi au taf
nakata
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 05:44 PM
zekk
dans les kiosques à journaux les cartouches prendraient de la place. Les CD ça va, ça passait avec le magasine
link49
posted
the 05/14/2019 at 06:51 PM
Aros
Pas de date pour le moment...
