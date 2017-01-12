Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 12/01/2017
link49
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Visuels Figurines Pyra et Mythra
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici une Information autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :



La Figurine Mythra est sortie ce mois-ci au Japon. Voici des visuels de cette figurine :







Et d'autres ici :







La Figurine Pyra est sortie elle en décembre dernier :







Les deux sont commercialisées par The Good Smile au Japon...

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch/comments/b31mqj/photos_of_the_pyra_and_mythra_official_action/?utm_source=ifttt
    posted the 03/19/2019 at 10:54 PM by link49
    comments (5)
    axlenz posted the 03/19/2019 at 10:57 PM
    Wow! Elles sont belles ( je parle des figurines )
    link49 posted the 03/19/2019 at 11:00 PM
    C'est clair. Elles sont belles, dommage qu'elles soient si chères...
    ostream posted the 03/19/2019 at 11:35 PM
    Le prix de 10 amiibos
    ducknsexe posted the 03/20/2019 at 12:01 AM
    Sublime
    sorakaminari posted the 03/20/2019 at 12:23 AM
    J'ai déjà la Homura a la maison, la Hikari est en route !

    link49 Tout dépend, quand tu la précommande elle est raisonnable, maintenant oui elle sont a des prix affolant, genre la Hikari elle ma couté 28000 yen FDP In (sans douane etc...) maintenant c'est 45000yen la figurine sans frais de port.
