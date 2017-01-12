accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Visuels Figurines Pyra et Mythra
Xenoblade Chronicles
Voici une Information autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :
La Figurine Mythra est sortie ce mois-ci au Japon. Voici des visuels de cette figurine :
Et d'autres ici :
La Figurine Pyra est sortie elle en décembre dernier :
Les deux sont commercialisées par The Good Smile au Japon...
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch/comments/b31mqj/photos_of_the_pyra_and_mythra_official_action/?utm_source=ifttt
posted the 03/19/2019 at 10:54 PM by link49
link49
axlenz
posted
the 03/19/2019 at 10:57 PM
Wow! Elles sont belles
( je parle des figurines
)
link49
posted
the 03/19/2019 at 11:00 PM
C'est clair. Elles sont belles, dommage qu'elles soient si chères...
ostream
posted
the 03/19/2019 at 11:35 PM
Le prix de 10 amiibos
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 12:01 AM
Sublime
sorakaminari
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 12:23 AM
J'ai déjà la Homura a la maison, la Hikari est en route !
link49
Tout dépend, quand tu la précommande elle est raisonnable, maintenant oui elle sont a des prix affolant, genre la Hikari elle ma couté 28000 yen FDP In (sans douane etc...) maintenant c'est 45000yen la figurine sans frais de port.
