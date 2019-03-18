accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The Division 2
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
link49
articles :
17923
visites since opening :
23902052
link49
> blog
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 : Test Gamekut
Tests
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Tom Clancy's The Division 2 :
Gamekult vient de tester le dernier jeu d'Ubisoft et lui attribue la très bonne note de 8/10. Pour rappel, le jeu est disponible sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One, depuis vendredi dernier…
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/tom-clancy-s-the-division-2-3050878069/test.html
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/18/2019 at 02:26 PM by
link49
comments (
15
)
misterpixel
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 02:29 PM
Les retours sont vraiment très bons à son sujet, je me tâte pas mal à le prendre en attendant Days Gone, si il pouvait débarquer sur le GP
churos45
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 02:37 PM
Putin de blasés
shinz0
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 02:37 PM
OH
Malgré le côté 1.5 le jeu a l'air top à plusieurs
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 02:38 PM
Ca fait plaisir de voir que les devs ont fait des efforts.
gantzeur
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 02:42 PM
" du gunfighht toujours vifs et nerveux "
ah bon !
thor
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 02:43 PM
Avant même de cliquer je me suis dit "Amaebi ? Ubisoft ? 8/10"
thor
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 02:44 PM
Le pire, c'est que
c'est devenu un même
au sein de l'équipe...
gantzeur
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 02:45 PM
thor
ok j'ai compris c'est bon lol
nigel
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 02:57 PM
thor
Ceci dit si tu regardes l'émission Gautoz défend aussi plutôt bien le jeu en disant que même si la fantaisie ne lui parle pas, il le trouve assez cool et il dit lui même qu'Anthem ne tiens même pas la comparaison sur beaucoup d'aspects.
kinectical
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 03:19 PM
thor
m'ouais bon ces quand même d'après presque tout les retour un excellent jeu remplis de contenu et super jouissif niveau gameplay je sais que ces du ubi soft et vous les "true gamer" vous aimer cracher sur ubi soft mais bon ya des limites des fois
xslayer750
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 03:37 PM
kinectical
+ 1
trodark
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 03:39 PM
C'est Amaebi qui a testé ?
nmariodk
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 03:43 PM
ah ah ah 8 pour ce jeux d'ubishiot !!! c'est la crise chez gamekult ou quoi ? pas assez d'abo du coup ubisoft leurs on fait un beau chèque ?
walterwhite
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 03:44 PM
Une vraie claque ce jeu !
idd
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 03:54 PM
nmariodk
et du coup on aimerait bien connaitre ton avis éclairé sur le jeu pour comprendre pourquoi tu les appelles ubishiot.
Malgré le côté 1.5 le jeu a l'air top à plusieurs