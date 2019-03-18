Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Division 2
Tom Clancy's The Division 2 : Test Gamekut
Tests


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Tom Clancy's The Division 2 :



Gamekult vient de tester le dernier jeu d’Ubisoft et lui attribue la très bonne note de 8/10. Pour rappel, le jeu est disponible sur PC, Ps4 et Xbox One, depuis vendredi dernier…

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/tom-clancy-s-the-division-2-3050878069/test.html
    posted the 03/18/2019 at 02:26 PM by link49
    misterpixel posted the 03/18/2019 at 02:29 PM
    Les retours sont vraiment très bons à son sujet, je me tâte pas mal à le prendre en attendant Days Gone, si il pouvait débarquer sur le GP
    churos45 posted the 03/18/2019 at 02:37 PM
    Putin de blasés
    shinz0 posted the 03/18/2019 at 02:37 PM
    OH
    Malgré le côté 1.5 le jeu a l'air top à plusieurs
    ravyxxs posted the 03/18/2019 at 02:38 PM
    Ca fait plaisir de voir que les devs ont fait des efforts.
    gantzeur posted the 03/18/2019 at 02:42 PM
    " du gunfighht toujours vifs et nerveux " ah bon !
    thor posted the 03/18/2019 at 02:43 PM
    Avant même de cliquer je me suis dit "Amaebi ? Ubisoft ? 8/10"
    thor posted the 03/18/2019 at 02:44 PM
    Le pire, c'est que c'est devenu un même au sein de l'équipe...
    gantzeur posted the 03/18/2019 at 02:45 PM
    thor ok j'ai compris c'est bon lol
    nigel posted the 03/18/2019 at 02:57 PM
    thor Ceci dit si tu regardes l'émission Gautoz défend aussi plutôt bien le jeu en disant que même si la fantaisie ne lui parle pas, il le trouve assez cool et il dit lui même qu'Anthem ne tiens même pas la comparaison sur beaucoup d'aspects.
    kinectical posted the 03/18/2019 at 03:19 PM
    thor m’ouais bon ces quand même d’après presque tout les retour un excellent jeu remplis de contenu et super jouissif niveau gameplay je sais que ces du ubi soft et vous les “true gamer” vous aimer cracher sur ubi soft mais bon ya des limites des fois
    xslayer750 posted the 03/18/2019 at 03:37 PM
    kinectical + 1
    trodark posted the 03/18/2019 at 03:39 PM
    C'est Amaebi qui a testé ?
    nmariodk posted the 03/18/2019 at 03:43 PM
    ah ah ah 8 pour ce jeux d'ubishiot !!! c'est la crise chez gamekult ou quoi ? pas assez d'abo du coup ubisoft leurs on fait un beau chèque ?
    walterwhite posted the 03/18/2019 at 03:44 PM
    Une vraie claque ce jeu !
    idd posted the 03/18/2019 at 03:54 PM
    nmariodk et du coup on aimerait bien connaitre ton avis éclairé sur le jeu pour comprendre pourquoi tu les appelles ubishiot.
