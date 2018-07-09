Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Spider-Man
62
Likes
Likers
name : Spider-Man
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/07/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17235
visites since opening : 21863250
link49 > blog
all
Marvel's Spider-Man Ps4 : The Heist : Test JeuxVidéo.com
Ps4


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Spider-Man sur Ps4 :



JeuxVidéo.com a testé le premier DLC du jeu Spider-Man sur Ps4 et lui attribue la note assez moyenne de 13/20. Pour rappel, ce DLC est disponile depuis deux jours maintenant..

Source : http://www.jeuxvideo.com/test/945099/spider-man-le-casse-un-premier-dlc-plaisant-mais-qui-nous-laisse-sur-notre-faim.htm
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/25/2018 at 08:28 AM by link49
    comments (3)
    kinectical posted the 10/25/2018 at 10:52 AM
    Ce qui est assez dommage ces qu’ils font comme pour d’autre jeux ils intègrent pas le dlc au jeu de base ces d’un chiant ce genre de truc
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 10/25/2018 at 10:53 AM
    Noté un dlc...
    link49 posted the 10/25/2018 at 10:54 AM
    Kinectical Ca, c'est voulu. Après, il faut être patient et attendre une version GOTY...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre