Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
The World Ends With You : Final Remix
8
Likes
Likers
name : The World Ends With You : Final Remix
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Square Enix
genre : action
multiplayer : 2 en coop local
european release date : 10/12/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
407
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17175
visites since opening : 21642541
link49 > blog
all
The World Ends With You Switch : Test Gamekult, aïe
Tests


Voici une Information concernant le jeu The World Ends with You : Final Remix :



Gamekult a testé le jeu et lui attribue tout juste la moyenne, avec un note de 5/10. Pour rappel, le jeu sur Nintendo Switch sortira demain...

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/the-world-ends-with-you-remixed-3050877579/test.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/11/2018 at 09:28 AM by link49
    comments (14)
    link80 posted the 10/11/2018 at 09:31 AM
    square enix ont toujours été des enfoirés pour les portages avec leurs prix
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 09:40 AM
    Ça ne changera pas mon envie de faire ce jeu...
    giusnake posted the 10/11/2018 at 09:46 AM
    Droit d'auteur sur "aïe" merci
    shanks posted the 10/11/2018 at 09:46 AM
    Ils m'ont devancé sur la note.
    Je rend le mien sous peu.
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 09:49 AM
    Giusnake Mince, le procès est donc inévitable pour violation de copyright...
    plbs posted the 10/11/2018 at 09:50 AM
    link49 prend un vrais test fais par un mec passionné qui a fait le jeu au complet et qui l'a pas torché en deux heures comme un gros blazé : http://www.nintendo-town.fr/2018/10/10/the-world-ends-with-you-final-remix-nintendo-switch-le-test/
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 10/11/2018 at 09:51 AM
    La version DS me suffit largement après hors du character design et background sympa ça casse pas trois pattes à un canard.

    Le genre de jeu qui mérite d'être découvert mais pas d'y revenir et qui démontre que Nomura est overhypé dans le JV.
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 09:52 AM
    Shanks Doit-on en déduire que c'est aussi un 5/10?

    Plbs Je vais le lire de ce pas...
    giusnake posted the 10/11/2018 at 10:02 AM
    link49 C'est bon que c'est toi
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 10:07 AM
    Giusnake Merci.

    Même si j'avais déjà appeler mes avocats au cas où...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 10/11/2018 at 10:08 AM
    Ils sont un peu dur avec le mode portable ( bien qu' une console plus petite m' Arrangerait ) .
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 10:25 AM
    Darkxehanort94 Surtout que je pense le faire dans ce mode en plus...
    sdkios posted the 10/11/2018 at 10:40 AM
    Deja a l'epoque, il m'avait pas plus emballé que ca perso. Je crois que je l'avais meme pas fini.
    runrunsekai posted the 10/11/2018 at 10:41 AM
    plbs Je pensais pas voir mon test cité lol

    Apres tout est subjectif, je le dis toujours
    Moi j'ai adoré, il a ses defauts et je ne dis pas que parce que j'ai mis cette note et aimé des aspects du jeu, un autre joueur aimera pareillement
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre