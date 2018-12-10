accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
The World Ends With You : Final Remix
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action
multiplayer :
2 en coop local
european release date :
10/12/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
The World Ends With You Switch : Test Gamekult, aïe
Tests
Voici une Information concernant le jeu The World Ends with You : Final Remix :
Gamekult a testé le jeu et lui attribue tout juste la moyenne, avec un note de 5/10. Pour rappel, le jeu sur Nintendo Switch sortira demain...
Source :
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/the-world-ends-with-you-remixed-3050877579/test.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/11/2018 at 09:28 AM by
link49
comments (
14
)
link80
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 09:31 AM
square enix ont toujours été des enfoirés pour les portages avec leurs prix
link49
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 09:40 AM
Ça ne changera pas mon envie de faire ce jeu...
giusnake
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 09:46 AM
Droit d'auteur sur "aïe" merci
shanks
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 09:46 AM
Ils m'ont devancé sur la note.
Je rend le mien sous peu.
link49
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 09:49 AM
Giusnake
Mince, le procès est donc inévitable pour violation de copyright...
plbs
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 09:50 AM
link49
prend un vrais test fais par un mec passionné qui a fait le jeu au complet et qui l'a pas torché en deux heures comme un gros blazé :
http://www.nintendo-town.fr/2018/10/10/the-world-ends-with-you-final-remix-nintendo-switch-le-test/
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 09:51 AM
La version DS me suffit largement après hors du character design et background sympa ça casse pas trois pattes à un canard.
Le genre de jeu qui mérite d'être découvert mais pas d'y revenir et qui démontre que Nomura est overhypé dans le JV.
link49
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 09:52 AM
Shanks
Doit-on en déduire que c'est aussi un 5/10?
Plbs
Je vais le lire de ce pas...
giusnake
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 10:02 AM
link49
C'est bon que c'est toi
link49
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 10:07 AM
Giusnake
Merci.
Même si j'avais déjà appeler mes avocats au cas où...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 10:08 AM
Ils sont un peu dur avec le mode portable ( bien qu' une console plus petite m' Arrangerait ) .
link49
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 10:25 AM
Darkxehanort94
Surtout que je pense le faire dans ce mode en plus...
sdkios
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 10:40 AM
Deja a l'epoque, il m'avait pas plus emballé que ca perso. Je crois que je l'avais meme pas fini.
runrunsekai
posted
the 10/11/2018 at 10:41 AM
plbs
Je pensais pas voir mon test cité lol
Apres tout est subjectif, je le dis toujours
Moi j'ai adoré, il a ses defauts et je ne dis pas que parce que j'ai mis cette note et aimé des aspects du jeu, un autre joueur aimera pareillement
Je rend le mien sous peu.
Le genre de jeu qui mérite d'être découvert mais pas d'y revenir et qui démontre que Nomura est overhypé dans le JV.
Plbs Je vais le lire de ce pas...
Même si j'avais déjà appeler mes avocats au cas où...
Apres tout est subjectif, je le dis toujours
Moi j'ai adoré, il a ses defauts et je ne dis pas que parce que j'ai mis cette note et aimé des aspects du jeu, un autre joueur aimera pareillement