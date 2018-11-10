Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
all
Red Dead Redemption 2 : La liste des Trophées dévoilée
Red Dead Redemption


Voici des Informations concernant le jeu Red Dead Redemption 2 :



On commence par le poids du jeu sur Ps4, qui sera de 50Go, plus un Patch de 3Go. Ce qui suit ensuite peut contenir des spoilers avec la liste des Trophées :
















Il y a donc un total de 52 trophées, dont 1 Platinum, 3 Or, 4 Argent et 44 Bronze. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 octobre prochain, sur Ps4 et Xbox One…

Source : https://forum.psnprofiles.com/topic/66422-red-dead-redemption-2-trophy-list-leak-spoilers-another-early-copy-game/#comment-1693089
    posted the 10/11/2018 at 06:59 AM by link49
    comments (24)
    birmou posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:04 AM
    serve liste de trophées/succès = systématiquement du spoil.
    victornewman posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:06 AM
    le platine c'est si tu éradiques tous ce qui est vivant ??
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:07 AM
    Birmou Pas faux. Après, il y a des Trophées cachées, donc ça limite énormément les spoilers...
    victornewman posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:07 AM
    birmou je vais te spoil mais paraît t'il que les indiens ont des plumes dans le jeu
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:12 AM
    Après, pour ceux qui veulent aussi voir la liste des Trophées cachés, ils peuvent cliquer sur le lien puis afficher le texte. A leurs risques et périls...
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:23 AM
    ca prendra sûrement du temps mais je j'espère que ce ne sera pas compliqué.
    birmou posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:24 AM
    victornewman link49

    Je ne regarde pas la liste mais j'espère qu'il y en aura un pour recompenser d'avoir flinguer toutes les bestioles du jeu
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:25 AM
    Birmou J'espère aussi, car je vais tous les massacrer...
    rider288 posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:37 AM
    Trophées Multi ?
    ritalix posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:38 AM
    birmou pas sûr, çaserait vu comme de la propagande de tuer les animaux pour les associations, rappelle toi d'assassin's creed
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:39 AM
    Rider288 Il y a des Trophées dans Red Dead Online effectivement...
    mad1 posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:48 AM
    C'est 50GO de pré-telechargement ou 50GO pour le Solo et 50 pour le multi ?
    oenomaus posted the 10/11/2018 at 07:59 AM
    version ultime préco , vivement
    birmou posted the 10/11/2018 at 08:00 AM
    ritalix Merde c'est vrai j'avais oublié
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 08:12 AM
    Mad1 Aucune idée. Je vais faire des recherches et je te tiens au courant...
    mad1 posted the 10/11/2018 at 08:13 AM
    link49 Merci
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 08:14 AM
    Mad1 De rien. Après, vu que Red Dead Online sort en novembre, il est fort probable qu'il faille le télécharger après...
    shambala93 posted the 10/11/2018 at 08:18 AM
    Bon je n’aurai jamais le platine étant donné qu’il y a des trophées en multi...
    link49 posted the 10/11/2018 at 08:24 AM
    Personnellement, j'ai gardé mes 3 mois de Xbox Live pour le multi de ce jeu...
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/11/2018 at 08:31 AM
    Ouais y a des trucs liés au online dommage :/
    leoziris posted the 10/11/2018 at 10:22 AM
    Trophés multi pas cool ...en plus il y en a presque autant que pour le solo pffff
    leonr4 posted the 10/11/2018 at 10:36 AM
    Apparemment le poids de Red Dead Redemption 2 sera de 50GB avec un patch de 3GB sur une PlayStation 4 standard.

    Donc rien n'est sur à 100%.
    zach posted the 10/11/2018 at 10:40 AM
    Dommage qu'ils n'aient pas reconduit un certain trophée du premier RDR..
    Il fallait attraper une femme, la ligoter, la déposer sur les rails de chemin de fers, et attendre qu'elle "prenne le train"
    sdkios posted the 10/11/2018 at 10:45 AM
    Fait chier, plein de trophees online :/ je ferai pas le platine du coup je pense. Bon au moins y a pas l'air d'y avour de cueillette de fleurs relou, c'est deja ca XD
