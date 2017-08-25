Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Ubisoft
genre : tactical-RPG
link49
link49
Micromania : Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle à 19.99€
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle :



Du 29 août au 11 septembre 2017, si en achetant le jeu vous revendez un jeu dans cette liste : http://www.micromania.fr/liste-jeux-eligibles-19-99-mario-lapins-cretins vous obtiendrez le jeu Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle pour 19.99 euros. Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Nintendo Switch sortira mardi prochain…

Source : http://www.micromania.fr/liste-jeux-eligibles-19-99-mario-lapins-cretins
    08/25/2017 at 11:34 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    birmou posted the 08/25/2017 at 11:39 PM
    L'offre est valable jusqu'au 11 Septembre mais Rime sur Switch sort en Novembre
    e3ologue posted the 08/25/2017 at 11:43 PM
    Je viens de voir l'intro du jeu sur youtube, c'est vraiment surprenant
    tuni posted the 08/25/2017 at 11:44 PM
    J'arrive pas à décrocher du titre
    narustorm posted the 08/25/2017 at 11:46 PM
    J'espère le choppé demain
    birmou posted the 08/25/2017 at 11:49 PM
    Je vais me débarrasser de mortal kombat xl vue qu'il est dans la liste C'est pas par plaisir mais il me faut ce jeu !!!
    aiolia081 posted the 08/26/2017 at 12:00 AM
    Je le prendrais a Carrefour, vu que j'ai aucun des jeux de la liste mise à part MK8 mais hors de question que je le revende.
