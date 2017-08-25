home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Micromania : Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle à 19.99€
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle :
Du 29 août au 11 septembre 2017, si en achetant le jeu vous revendez un jeu dans cette liste :
http://www.micromania.fr/liste-jeux-eligibles-19-99-mario-lapins-cretins
vous obtiendrez le jeu Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle pour 19.99 euros. Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Nintendo Switch sortira mardi prochain…
Source :
http://www.micromania.fr/liste-jeux-eligibles-19-99-mario-lapins-cretins
posted the 08/25/2017 at 11:34 PM by
link49
comments (
6
)
birmou
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 11:39 PM
L'offre est valable jusqu'au 11 Septembre mais Rime sur Switch
sort en Novembre
e3ologue
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 11:43 PM
Je viens de voir l'intro du jeu sur youtube, c'est vraiment surprenant
tuni
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 11:44 PM
J'arrive pas à décrocher du titre
narustorm
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 11:46 PM
J'espère le choppé demain
birmou
posted
the 08/25/2017 at 11:49 PM
Je vais me débarrasser de mortal kombat xl vue qu'il est dans la liste
C'est pas par plaisir mais il me faut ce jeu !!!
aiolia081
posted
the 08/26/2017 at 12:00 AM
Je le prendrais a Carrefour, vu que j'ai aucun des jeux de la liste mise à part MK8 mais hors de question que je le revende.
