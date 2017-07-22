home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Dragon Quest
Bayonetta 1 + 2 sur Nintendo Switch : Le teasing continue
Nintendo Switch
Voici une « Information » concernant le jeu Bayonetta et Bayonetta 2 :
Il semblerait que les deux jeux sortent finalement sur Nintendo Switch. Hideki Kamiya ajoute lui aussi son grain de sel :
Reste à voir si une annonce aura lieu prochainement…
Source :
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showpost.php?p=244171518&postcount=1650
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/22/2017 at 12:54 PM by
link49
comments (
16
)
revans
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 12:56 PM
mwé...
link49
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 12:58 PM
Si ça peut permettre de financer Bayonetta 3 sur Nintendo Switch, je repasse à la caisse...
lion93
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:03 PM
link49
Spatoon 2 a besoin de toi! Il est en PLS devant pleine de monde! Dis nous que c'est un chef d'oeuvre encore de Nintendo!
xenofamicom
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:04 PM
Apparement, un insider sur neogaf à laissé entendre dire qu'il y aurait très prochainement un N-direct dans lesquels on entendrait parler d'un jeu de PlatinumGames.
Si c'est juste les portages de B1 et 2, c'est sympa mais pas fou.
link49
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:05 PM
lion93
Que certains ici n'aiment pas, je m'en fiche, ce sont leurs goûts...
zaifire
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:06 PM
Kamiya fait du troll comme d'hab..
J'aimerai bien voir Platinum games sur un kid icarus ou quelque chose de totalement nouveau pour la switch, l'univers de Bayo j'y adhère pas du tout.
okagami
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:06 PM
Perso jouer a ses deux perle en mode portable sa serait fou
i8
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:12 PM
haha ça mrapelle marvelous qui avait troll de la mm maniere
nicolasgourry
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:12 PM
lion93
je suis pas sur que Splatoon 2 a besoin de
Link49
pour se vendre, il suffit de voir les réservations et de regarder par exemple la moyenne de metacritic (84%) pour voir que c'est un jeu attendu et que les critiques des sites de jeux vidéos (fait par des joueurs, car c'est des joueurs aussi) dans l'ensemble ont l'air de dire que c'est un bon jeu.
tab
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:14 PM
Et ca recycle... j'espere quand même quelques bonus
ootaniisensei
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:15 PM
Le mec fait surtout la promo des amiibo Bayo quoi, après ce serait cool que ça arrive vu que je n'ai jamais fais le 2 mais je vais pas me mettre à rêvé avant une annonce officielle, pour moi c'est du vent pour l'instant.
doflamingod
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:23 PM
Y a pas à tortiller du cul, Bayonetta 1+2 vont arriver sur Switch. C'est une chose de poster une photo d'amiibo s'en est une autre d'en faire une mise en scène avec des Switch.
maxleresistant
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:25 PM
Il pourrait aussi bien troller, connaissant le père Kamiya, ca le fait marrer juste de faire chier les fans ^^
doflamingod
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 01:47 PM
maxleresistant
Oui mais il n'y a pas que Kamiya.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 02:21 PM
Je pense qu'il troll aussi.
shambala93
posted
the 07/22/2017 at 02:21 PM
Youhou Ca fait rêver .
