Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
name : Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Sandfall Interactive
genre : RPG
other versions : PC
[Clair Obscur : Expedition 33] Sur le podium des jeux les plus récompensés de tous les temps


Clair Obscur : Expedition 33 détient officiellement le troisième plus grand nombre de prix GOTY de tous les temps pour une année donnée. Voici le classement des jeux les plus titrés de l'histoire, avec le nombre de fois qu'ils ont été élu GOTY :

Elden Ring (FromSoftware) - 435
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog) - 326
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive) - 291
Baldur's Gate III (Larian Studios) - 288
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red) - 281
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD) - 264
God of War (2018 ) (Santa Monica Studio) - 263
The Last of Us (Naughty Dog) - 257
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda) - 229
Astro Bot (Team Asobi) - 196
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog) - 190
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) - 178
Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games) - 163
Dragon Age: Inquisition (Bioware) - 139
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions) - 118
God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio) - 118
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (Naughty Dog) - 115
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD) - 114
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment) - 114
Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Games) - 111
Mass Effect 2 (Bioware) -102

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/clair-obscur-expedition-33-officially-has-the-third-most-goty-awards-ever-in-a-given-year.1396027/
    posted the 01/03/2026 at 03:22 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    thelastone posted the 01/03/2026 at 03:30 PM
    Elden ring et ses 435 sur la lune
    marchand2sable posted the 01/03/2026 at 03:41 PM
    Il n’y a que des nouveaux jeux. On dirait que le jeu vidéo a commencé à l’époque PS360, c’est ridicule…Il n’y a pas ça au cinéma, avec des films très anciens encore considérés aujourd’hui comme de grands films.
    shambala93 posted the 01/03/2026 at 03:42 PM
    marchand2sable
    Les cérémonies etc ont du poids depuis quelques années. Ni plus ni moins.
