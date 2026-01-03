Clair Obscur : Expedition 33 détient officiellement le troisième plus grand nombre de prix GOTY de tous les temps pour une année donnée. Voici le classement des jeux les plus titrés de l'histoire, avec le nombre de fois qu'ils ont été élu GOTY :
Elden Ring (FromSoftware) - 435
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog) - 326
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive) - 291
Baldur's Gate III (Larian Studios) - 288
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red) - 281
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD) - 264
God of War (2018 ) (Santa Monica Studio) - 263
The Last of Us (Naughty Dog) - 257
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda) - 229
Astro Bot (Team Asobi) - 196
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog) - 190
Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) - 178
Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games) - 163
Dragon Age: Inquisition (Bioware) - 139
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions) - 118
God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio) - 118
Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (Naughty Dog) - 115
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD) - 114
Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment) - 114
Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Games) - 111
Mass Effect 2 (Bioware) -102
Les cérémonies etc ont du poids depuis quelques années. Ni plus ni moins.