Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
link49
link49
> blog
[Metroid Prime 4 Beyond] Nintendo partage de nombreuses images
La promotion s'accèlère et Nintendo partage de nombreuses images :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 04 décembre prochain.
Source :
https://x.com/Stealth40k?lang=fr/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/25/2025 at 09:26 AM by link49
link49
comments (
11
)
zboubi480
posted
the 11/25/2025 at 09:44 AM
shirou
posted
the 11/25/2025 at 09:55 AM
Ouai bah je préfère clairement le rendu des jeux Falcom a ça même si certain crache dessus en disant qu'il date de l'air PS2/PS3
cyr
posted
the 11/25/2025 at 10:06 AM
Ça va être dur de le louper , mais tant pis. Ça sera plus tard.
axlenz
posted
the 11/25/2025 at 10:07 AM
Faut avouer que ça fait vachement jeu PS3 " propre " unh! Et pourtant je ne suis pas un fana de graphismes. Mais bon il a l'air très clean d'après des avis pour son style
kikoo31
posted
the 11/25/2025 at 10:09 AM
c est joli dis donc
taiko
posted
the 11/25/2025 at 10:10 AM
On dirait un halo 3 dans le rendu en haute résolution
mrnuage
posted
the 11/25/2025 at 10:10 AM
axlenz
Après techniquement la Switch c'est une PS360 avec un petit peu plus de punch, sachant que sur la version Switch 2, si j'ai bien compris, ce qu'ils ont surtout fait c'est booster la résolution et doublé les FPS en mode performance, bah ton observation fait complètement sens.
judebox
posted
the 11/25/2025 at 10:22 AM
Et bien ça ne me donne toujours pas envie... J'espère vraiment une démo
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/25/2025 at 10:24 AM
Version Switch 1 ou switch 2 ? Apres en trailers c'est le jour et la nuit ca rend bien mieux.
hypermario
posted
the 11/25/2025 at 10:26 AM
mrnuage
"Après techniquement la Switch c'est une PS360"
Zelda botw ? mario odysee ? sur 360 ? tu devrais relancer ta 360 ca te feras du bien...
link49
posted
the 11/25/2025 at 10:28 AM
ducknsexe
Ca m'a l'air de la Switch 2 quand même.
Zelda botw ? mario odysee ? sur 360 ? tu devrais relancer ta 360 ca te feras du bien...