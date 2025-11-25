Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
10
Likers
name : Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Retro Studios
genre : FPS
other versions : Switch Switch 2 -
link49
474
Likes
Likers
link49
articles : 18675
visites since opening : 31596335
link49 > blog
[Metroid Prime 4 Beyond] Nintendo partage de nombreuses images


La promotion s'accèlère et Nintendo partage de nombreuses images :









Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 04 décembre prochain.

Source : https://x.com/Stealth40k?lang=fr/
    posted the 11/25/2025 at 09:26 AM by link49
    comments (11)
    zboubi480 posted the 11/25/2025 at 09:44 AM
    shirou posted the 11/25/2025 at 09:55 AM
    Ouai bah je préfère clairement le rendu des jeux Falcom a ça même si certain crache dessus en disant qu'il date de l'air PS2/PS3
    cyr posted the 11/25/2025 at 10:06 AM
    Ça va être dur de le louper , mais tant pis. Ça sera plus tard.
    axlenz posted the 11/25/2025 at 10:07 AM
    Faut avouer que ça fait vachement jeu PS3 " propre " unh! Et pourtant je ne suis pas un fana de graphismes. Mais bon il a l'air très clean d'après des avis pour son style
    kikoo31 posted the 11/25/2025 at 10:09 AM
    c est joli dis donc
    taiko posted the 11/25/2025 at 10:10 AM
    On dirait un halo 3 dans le rendu en haute résolution
    mrnuage posted the 11/25/2025 at 10:10 AM
    axlenz Après techniquement la Switch c'est une PS360 avec un petit peu plus de punch, sachant que sur la version Switch 2, si j'ai bien compris, ce qu'ils ont surtout fait c'est booster la résolution et doublé les FPS en mode performance, bah ton observation fait complètement sens.
    judebox posted the 11/25/2025 at 10:22 AM
    Et bien ça ne me donne toujours pas envie... J'espère vraiment une démo
    ducknsexe posted the 11/25/2025 at 10:24 AM
    Version Switch 1 ou switch 2 ? Apres en trailers c'est le jour et la nuit ca rend bien mieux.
    hypermario posted the 11/25/2025 at 10:26 AM
    mrnuage "Après techniquement la Switch c'est une PS360"

    Zelda botw ? mario odysee ? sur 360 ? tu devrais relancer ta 360 ca te feras du bien...
    link49 posted the 11/25/2025 at 10:28 AM
    ducknsexe Ca m'a l'air de la Switch 2 quand même.
