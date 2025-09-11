Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Fire Emblem : Fortune's Wave
[2026] Une année légendaire pour le jeu vidéo?


Si tous les jeux sortent effectivement à temps, 2026 s'annonce comme une année légendaire pour le jeu vidéo. Jugez plutôt :

- Intergalactic The heretic prophet
- Marvel Wolverine
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- GTA 6
- Crimson Desert
- Fable
- Monster Hunter Stories 3
- Fire Emblem : Fortune's Wave
- 007 First Light
- Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
- Mouse: P.I. for Hire
- The Adventures of Elliot : The Millenium Tales
- Replaced
- Halo: Campaign Evolved Remake
- Saros
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
- Stranger than heaven
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Marvel Tokon
- Dragon Quest VII : Re-Imagined
- Pragmata
- ILL
- Reanimal
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
- JUDAS
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Forza Horizon 6
- Romeo is a dead man
- Splatoon Raiders

En espérant pas trop de report à 2027...

Source : https://www.neogaf.com/threads/2026-might-be-a-legendary-year-for-gaming.1689933/
    posted the 11/09/2025 at 06:04 AM by link49
    comments (6)
    thedoctor posted the 11/09/2025 at 06:28 AM
    Tu peux enlever Intergalactic et Fable pour commencer, et rajouter FH6.
    link49 posted the 11/09/2025 at 07:19 AM
    thedoctor Exact. Je le rajoute de suite.
    djfab posted the 11/09/2025 at 07:34 AM
    thedoctor : c pas impossible non plus qu'intergalactic sorte fin 2026, ce qui ferait 2 ans après sa présentation quand même !
    jf17 posted the 11/09/2025 at 07:47 AM
    Pareil marvel 1943 a été repoussé indéfiniment, sans compter que l'on a pas encore les gros jeux Nintendo pour 2026
    djfab posted the 11/09/2025 at 08:03 AM
    Une grosse année oui, après "légendaire" le mot est peut-être un peu fort ! (même si GTA VI pèse lourd c sur !)
    miket posted the 11/09/2025 at 08:16 AM
    lord of the fallen 2 aussi
