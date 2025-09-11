Si tous les jeux sortent effectivement à temps, 2026 s'annonce comme une année légendaire pour le jeu vidéo. Jugez plutôt :
- Intergalactic The heretic prophet
- Marvel Wolverine
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- GTA 6
- Crimson Desert
- Fable
- Monster Hunter Stories 3
- Fire Emblem : Fortune's Wave
- 007 First Light
- Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
- Mouse: P.I. for Hire
- The Adventures of Elliot : The Millenium Tales
- Replaced
- Halo: Campaign Evolved Remake
- Saros
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
- Stranger than heaven
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Marvel Tokon
- Dragon Quest VII : Re-Imagined
- Pragmata
- ILL
- Reanimal
- John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
- JUDAS
- Forza Horizon 6
- Romeo is a dead man
- Splatoon Raiders
En espérant pas trop de report à 2027...
Source : https://www.neogaf.com/threads/2026-might-be-a-legendary-year-for-gaming.1689933/
posted the 11/09/2025 at 06:04 AM by link49