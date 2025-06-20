Le dernier classement des ventes au Japon a été publié par Famitsu. Commençons par le Top 10 pour la semaine allant du 9 au 15 juin :
1. [NS2] Mario Kart World – 134,900 / 917,466
2. [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 11,217 / 123,121
3. [NSW] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma – 9,724 / 55,427
4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 6,460 / 6,347,853
5. [NSW] Minecraft – 5,916 / 3,913,098
6. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree – 5,215 / 1,322,389
7. [PS5] Elden Ring Nightreign – 5,126 / 59,948
8. [NS2] Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 4,409 / 11,938
9. [NS2] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 4,408 / 12,400
10. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 4,209 / 8,145,825
Mario Kart Wolrd conserve la premier place. Passons ensuite au reste du classement :
11. [NS2] Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut – 2,935 / 10,421
12. [PS5] Astro Bot – 2,856 / 78,656
13. [NS2] Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – 2,836 / 13,713
14. [PS5] Monster Hunter Wilds – 2,211 / 816,454
15. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 2,172 / 5,766,903
16. [PS5] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 2,143 / 19,490
17. [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 – 2,097 / 381,545
18. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Violet – 2,049 / 5,570,440
19. [NS2] Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Download Card) – 1,980 / 4,869
20. [NSW] Cyber Citizen Shockman Complete Collection – 1,852 / NEW
21. [NS2] Street Fighter 6 – 1,821 / 7,171
22. [NSW] Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Battle Destiny Remastered – 1,780 / 37,064
23. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 1,737 / 1,412,000
24. [NSW] Donkey Kong Country Returns HD – 1,732 / 271,927
25. [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 1,635 / 4,447,295
26. [PS4] Elden Ring Nightreign – 1,628 / 11,334
27. [PS5] Death Stranding Director’s Cut – 1,542 / 41,640
28. [NS2] Shine Post: Be Your Idol – 1,496 / 5,223
29. [NSW] Natsume’s Book of Friends: Hazuki no Shirushi – 1,494 / 18,359
30. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 1,465 / 1,600,917
Mario Kart World dépasse donc le total de Monster Hunter Wilds, qui était jusqu'à maintenant la meilleure vente de l'année. Place enfin aux ventes des consoles :
1. Switch 2 – 153,205 (1,101,136)
2 .PlayStation 5/Pro – 14,129 (6,678,854)
3 .Switch OLED Model/Lite/Switch – 13,319 (35,765,337)
4. Xbox Series S/X/Digital Edition – 227 (619,393)
5. PlayStation 4 – 22 (7,929,650)
La Switch 2 dépasse son premier million, et ce n'est que le début.
