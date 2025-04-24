profile
77% des japonais de la Gen Z attendent la Switch 2
Nouveau jour, nouvelle statistique : Près de 77% des japonais attendraient la Nintendo Switch 2 !



Cela provient d'une étude de Recooo et montre, là encore, l'engouement de la console au pays du soleil levant.
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/77-des-japonais-de-gen-z-attendent-la-nintendo-switch-2/
    posted the 04/24/2025 at 08:24 PM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    jacquescechirac posted the 04/24/2025 at 08:33 PM
    Le Chiez/emb/siphano du site. C'est incroyable cmt tu spammes.
    tripy73 posted the 04/24/2025 at 08:50 PM
    Sondage réalisé sur 300 étudiants universitaires, niveau fiabilité c'est quand même assez limite pour extrapoler à toute une génération de personne.
    aros posted the 04/24/2025 at 09:52 PM
    D'accord...
    Et sinon c'est quoi s'te connerie de « génération Z » ?
