C'est via le magazine Famitsu que 188 figures du jeu video japonais ont voté pour leur Top 20 des meilleurs jeux de 2023
1. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
2. Final Fantasy XVI
3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
4. Suika Game
5. Armored Core 6
6. Street Fighter 6
7. Hogwarts Legacy
8. Paranormasight
9. Spider-Man 2
10. Resident Evil 4
11. Diablo 4
12. Pikmin 4
13. Dave the Diver
14. Starfield
15. Nobunaga's Ambition: Shutsujin (iOS/Android)
16. Balder's Gate 3
17. Star Ocean The Second Story R
18. Splatoon 3
19. Alan Wake 2
20. Monster Hunter Now
posted the 01/05/2024 at 12:06 AM by guiguif