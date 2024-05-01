























C'est via le magazine Famitsu que 188 figures du jeu video japonais ont voté pour leur Top 20 des meilleurs jeux de 20231. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom2. Final Fantasy XVI3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder4. Suika Game5. Armored Core 66. Street Fighter 67. Hogwarts Legacy8. Paranormasight9. Spider-Man 210. Resident Evil 411. Diablo 412. Pikmin 413. Dave the Diver14. Starfield15. Nobunaga's Ambition: Shutsujin (iOS/Android)16. Balder's Gate 317. Star Ocean The Second Story R18. Splatoon 319. Alan Wake 220. Monster Hunter Now