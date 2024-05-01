profile
Le Top 20 "2023" des développeurs japonais
C'est via le magazine Famitsu que 188 figures du jeu video japonais ont voté pour leur Top 20 des meilleurs jeux de 2023

1. The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom
2. Final Fantasy XVI
3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
4. Suika Game
5. Armored Core 6
6. Street Fighter 6
7. Hogwarts Legacy
8. Paranormasight
9. Spider-Man 2
10. Resident Evil 4








11. Diablo 4
12. Pikmin 4
13. Dave the Diver
14. Starfield
15. Nobunaga's Ambition: Shutsujin (iOS/Android)
16. Balder's Gate 3
17. Star Ocean The Second Story R
18. Splatoon 3
19. Alan Wake 2
20. Monster Hunter Now






https://twitter.com/Genki_JPN/status/1742492217267363921
    posted the 01/05/2024 at 12:06 AM by guiguif
    comments (1)
    temporell posted the 01/05/2024 at 01:20 AM
    Suika game sérieux ?
