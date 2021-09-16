accueil
guiguif
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5157
visites since opening :
7236724
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Sony annonce Wipeout Rush !
Sur mobile ! (allez bim c'est cadeau)
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
fuji
posted the 09/16/2021 at 05:30 PM by
guiguif
comments (
16
)
churos45
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 05:34 PM
Topic trop beau de
Guiguif
= jeu mobile
wickette
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 05:35 PM
Aïe..ça me fait physiquement mal.
J'espère que la licence reviendra sur PS5 quand même...pourquoi pas avec le PS VR 2 (mais c'est gerbe assuré je pense lui
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 05:37 PM
Après "le Sony que j'aime" qui disparait...
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article372103.html
L'une de mes licences préférées tous supports confondus qui sortent en mobile
Entre ça et Nintendo qui oublis des licences que j'adore...
Sony et Nintendo vous déconnez là..
xenofamicom
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 05:38 PM
A chaque fois que tu annonces un jeu attendu, c'est souvent pour nous la faire à l'envers.
J'aurai encore préféré que ça sorte sur PC...
zekk
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 05:38 PM
churos45
j'allais le dire ^^ après on le savait que les licences Sony allait exploiter leur licence sur smartphone, mais avec le dernier rachat, un nouveau Wipeout devrait arriver dans les prochaines années
sora78
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 05:48 PM
Wipeout devrait revenir sur PS5 d'après quelques rumeurs. Lucid Games et XDEV pourraient être impliqué et j'imagine que c'est possible que Firesprite aident au projet
birmou
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 05:49 PM
Mon cœur saigne mais je reste optimiste.
fdestroyer
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 05:53 PM
Ha putain la douche froide!!
micablo
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 05:54 PM
En voyant l'auteur, j'ai call la quenelle avant de cliquer.
raioh
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 06:06 PM
merci patron
stardustx
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 06:08 PM
avec un nom comme ça j'étais sur que c'était du mobile avant de clicker
egguibs
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 06:11 PM
Espèce de batard ! je dois ranger ma trique mainteant ...
gauffreman
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 06:27 PM
Hein... mais pourquoi? Ca fait tellement mal...
Bon allez je crois toujours pour un épisode PS5 pour le lancement du PSVR2!
En attendant je vais me faire violence et aller tester celui-là.
superpanda
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 06:34 PM
Il donne quoi wipeout ps4 sur ps5?
kratoszeus
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 06:34 PM
Ca a l air sympa.
cliana
posted
the 09/16/2021 at 06:37 PM
AU moins ca prouve que la licence n'est pas morte.
