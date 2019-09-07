ajouter un tigre
[Trailer] Dora l'exploratrice
Le film du mois d'août ne sera Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, mais bien Dora l'exploratrice.



Au casting, nous retrouvons Eva Longoria
    posted the 07/09/2019 at 02:20 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    guiguif posted the 07/09/2019 at 02:24 PM
    oh putin SPOIL ya CHIPPER
    victornewman posted the 07/09/2019 at 02:24 PM
    elle va donner l'envie a des gens de jouer les explorateurs
    sora78 posted the 07/09/2019 at 02:33 PM
    shao posted the 07/09/2019 at 02:57 PM
    Ma tête pendant le visionnage du trailer:
    https://giphy.com/gifs/mrw-boy-51Uiuy5QBZNkoF3b2Z/fullscreen
    axlenz posted the 07/09/2019 at 03:32 PM
    Bof... Le genre de trucs sympa à regarder lorsqu'on a rien à faire... ça peut se laisser regarder
    titipicasso posted the 07/09/2019 at 03:41 PM
    autant la premiere BA donnait le change, autant là on se rend compte qu'il faut avoir entre 5 et 8 ans pour apprécier...
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/09/2019 at 03:51 PM
    Ha ouai on est au level pipi caca
