Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Team Sonic Racing :
On commence par les notes :
- Shacknews : 9/10
- IGN : 8.5/10
- PlayStation Universe : 8.5/10
- The Games Machine : 8.4/10
- GameCrate : 8.3/10
- Twinfinite : 8/10
- USgamer : 8/10
- DualShockers : 8/10
- Gamers Heroes : 8/10
- Gaming Nexus : 8/10
- PSX-Sense.nl : 8/10
- ZTGD : 8/10
- SpazioGames : 7.9/10
-IGN Italia : 7.9/10
- GamePro Germany : 7.9/10
- Everyeye.it : 7.8/10
- Hobby Consolas : 7.7/10
- PlayStation LifeStyle : 7.5/10
- God is a Geek : 7.5/10
- Vandal : 7.5/10
- Multiplayer.it : 7/10
- InsideGamer.nl : 7/10
- GamingTrend : 7/10
- Attack of the Fanboy : 7/10
- GameSpot : 7/10
- Destructoid : 7/10
- Push Square : 7/10
- Stevivor : 6.5/10
- Trusted Reviews : 6/10
- Digital Chumps : 6/10
- Eurogamer Italy : 6/10
- TheSixthAxis : 6/10
- VGC : 6/10
- Daily Star : 6/10
- GamesRadar+ : 5/10
Puis le Test de JeuxVidéo.com :
Et celui de Gameblog :
Etenfin celui de Gamekult :
Et pour finir, sa Moyenne Metacritic actuelle :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 21 mai prochain...
Source : https://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/team-sonic-racing/critic-reviews
tags :
posted the 05/17/2019 at 10:09 PM by link49
Je l'ai vu a Micromania aujourd'hui je vais voir si il est a la fnac demain sinon je le commanderai (il est a 32€ la bas)
Pour le coup le Sonic Racin Transformed j'aurai aime un portage Switch !
Je l'avais adore sur Wii U et pouvoir y jouer partout ou le ramener chez des amis via ma Switch ca aurait pas ete de refus !