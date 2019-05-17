Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Team Sonic Racing
0
Like
Likers
name : Team Sonic Racing
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Sega
developer : N.C
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
433
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18188
visites since opening : 25181518
link49 > blog
all
Team Sonic Racing : Notes, Moyenne Metacritic et Test Gamekult
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Team Sonic Racing :



On commence par les notes :

- Shacknews : 9/10
- IGN : 8.5/10
- PlayStation Universe : 8.5/10
- The Games Machine : 8.4/10
- GameCrate : 8.3/10
- Twinfinite : 8/10
- USgamer : 8/10
- DualShockers : 8/10
- Gamers Heroes : 8/10
- Gaming Nexus : 8/10
- PSX-Sense.nl : 8/10
- ZTGD : 8/10
- SpazioGames : 7.9/10
-IGN Italia : 7.9/10
- GamePro Germany : 7.9/10
- Everyeye.it : 7.8/10
- Hobby Consolas : 7.7/10
- PlayStation LifeStyle : 7.5/10
- God is a Geek : 7.5/10
- Vandal : 7.5/10
- Multiplayer.it : 7/10
- InsideGamer.nl : 7/10
- GamingTrend : 7/10
- Attack of the Fanboy : 7/10
- GameSpot : 7/10
- Destructoid : 7/10
- Push Square : 7/10
- Stevivor : 6.5/10
- Trusted Reviews : 6/10
- Digital Chumps : 6/10
- Eurogamer Italy : 6/10
- TheSixthAxis : 6/10
- VGC : 6/10
- Daily Star : 6/10
- GamesRadar+ : 5/10

Puis le Test de JeuxVidéo.com :



Et celui de Gameblog :



Etenfin celui de Gamekult :



Et pour finir, sa Moyenne Metacritic actuelle :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 21 mai prochain...

Source : https://www.metacritic.com/game/playstation-4/team-sonic-racing/critic-reviews
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/17/2019 at 10:09 PM by link49
    comments (11)
    spawnini posted the 05/17/2019 at 10:11 PM
    J'attends plus CTR personnellement
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/17/2019 at 10:13 PM
    On va sagement attendre crash en juin. J'ai vu des vidéos sur la conduite et je trouve ça mou mais à un point. De plus j'ai aucun affect pour sonic et pour l'univers qui lui est rattaché, contrairement à crash.
    fdestroyer posted the 05/17/2019 at 10:14 PM
    J'attends de voir la version Switch, ont t'ils tenté le 60FPS aussi? J'en doute
    ducknsexe posted the 05/17/2019 at 10:16 PM
    Sonic se faire détrôner par crash, ça fais de la peine à voir.
    link49 posted the 05/17/2019 at 10:17 PM
    A noter que seule la version Ps4 a pour le moment une Moyenne Metacritic...
    ducknsexe posted the 05/17/2019 at 10:20 PM
    link49 pour le moment le jeu n est pas mauvais, il est correct, c est le plus important. Tu va le prendre ?
    link49 posted the 05/17/2019 at 10:24 PM
    Ducknsexe Je pense oui, même si j’hésite à attendre la sortie de Crash Team Racing : Nitro-Fueled pour être honnête...
    kabuki posted the 05/17/2019 at 10:25 PM
    C'est dingue d'avoir retiré les transformations et les guest all star... c'est d'autant plus dommage que le semble bon il aurait juste etait meilleur. Bon je le prendrais quand il sera pas trop cher
    suikoden posted the 05/17/2019 at 10:27 PM
    ca me rassure de voir que meme GK qui peut vite sous-noter lui ai mis 7/10.
    Je l'ai vu a Micromania aujourd'hui je vais voir si il est a la fnac demain sinon je le commanderai (il est a 32€ la bas)

    Pour le coup le Sonic Racin Transformed j'aurai aime un portage Switch !
    Je l'avais adore sur Wii U et pouvoir y jouer partout ou le ramener chez des amis via ma Switch ca aurait pas ete de refus !
    jaysennnin posted the 05/17/2019 at 11:02 PM
    par contre quelqu'un saurait si il est dispo en démat? je le vois pas du tout dans le store xbox
    grievous32 posted the 05/17/2019 at 11:18 PM
    Putain pour une fois qu'ils sont tous raccord dans leur note...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre