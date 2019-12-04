Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Death Stranding
48
Likes
Likers
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
433
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18042
visites since opening : 24455812
link49 > blog
all
Death Stranding Ps4 : Une nouvelle figurine dévoilée
Ps4


Voici une Information autour du jeu Death Stranding:



Hideo Kojima dévoile cette fois-ci une Figurine de Sam :



En espérant qu’après, on ait de nouvelles images, voire une date de sortie…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/death-stranding-a-hideo-kojima-game-thread.60900/page-39
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:36 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    ni2bo2 posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:39 PM
    Dommage que la ganache de Norman soit ratée.... Sinon elle aurait été mienne direct!
    Faut avouer que le character design envoie du lourd!

    J'attendrai une version GECCO
    leblogdeshacka posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:43 PM
    Ça peut être celle-ci pour le collector
    ni2bo2 posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:50 PM
    leblogdeshacka faut pas rêver, elle est dix fois trop grande!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre