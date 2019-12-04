accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Death Stranding Ps4 : Une nouvelle figurine dévoilée
Ps4
Voici une Information autour du jeu Death Stranding:
Hideo Kojima dévoile cette fois-ci une Figurine de Sam :
En espérant qu’après, on ait de nouvelles images, voire une date de sortie…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/death-stranding-a-hideo-kojima-game-thread.60900/page-39
posted the 04/12/2019 at 06:36 PM by link49
link49
comments (
3
)
ni2bo2
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:39 PM
Dommage que la ganache de Norman soit ratée.... Sinon elle aurait été mienne direct!
Faut avouer que le character design envoie du lourd!
J'attendrai une version GECCO
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:43 PM
Ça peut être celle-ci pour le collector
ni2bo2
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 06:50 PM
leblogdeshacka
faut pas rêver, elle est dix fois trop grande!
