Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V
Xbox One
Take Two Interactive
Rockstar Games
action
PlayStation 4
link49
link49
UK : Au pays de GTA, Call of Duty et FIFA
Multi




Voici une Information concernant entre autres le jeu Grand Theft Auto V :





Ci-dessus, on peut voir la liste des jeux qui ont dépassé le million sur ce marché depuis 30 ans. Et ensuite, ceux qui ont dépassé les 600 000 exemplaires vendus :



On remarquera la forte présence de deux licence : Call of Duty et FIFA, et de Rockstar, avec GTA…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/revealed-the-best-selling-video-games-in-uk-retail-for-the-last-30-years.111115/
    04/12/2019 at 12:08 PM by link49
    comments
    xenofamicom posted the 04/12/2019 at 12:13 PM
    Cette tristesse quand même... un fps et un jeu de ba-balle. Et après ça se moque du nombres de Mario et Zelda

    Pour GTA, il n'y a rien à dire: il n'y a pas autant de volets par générations de consoles (et à quoi bon vu les ventes de GTA5...). Ce jeu est une exception et il mérite son succès (bien que je n'en suis pas fan!)

    Je me demande par contre quel marché est le plus "fort" désormais entre l'UK et la France?
    link49 posted the 04/12/2019 at 12:15 PM
    C'est moi ou la seule exclusivité Sony, c'est Little Big Planet. J'aurais plus vu God of WAr ou Uncharted...
    aym posted the 04/12/2019 at 12:38 PM
    Je me demande si on aura droit à un GTA 6 pour cette fin de gen... où il sortira 8 ans après RDR2 (2026) sur la prochaine gen.
    fdestroyer posted the 04/12/2019 at 12:46 PM
    xenofamicom J'avoue que c'est vraiment pas folichon :S

    Le top le plus cul-cul possible.
    nullform posted the 04/12/2019 at 01:19 PM
    Aucun jeux 3DS ou Switch au dessus des 600 000 ?

    Je connais pas les détails, mais j'imagine qu'il doit y en avoir quelques uns en France...
