Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
UK : Au pays de GTA, Call of Duty et FIFA
Multi
Voici une Information concernant entre autres le jeu Grand Theft Auto V :
Ci-dessus, on peut voir la liste des jeux qui ont dépassé le million sur ce marché depuis 30 ans. Et ensuite, ceux qui ont dépassé les 600 000 exemplaires vendus :
On remarquera la forte présence de deux licence : Call of Duty et FIFA, et de Rockstar, avec GTA…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/revealed-the-best-selling-video-games-in-uk-retail-for-the-last-30-years.111115/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/12/2019 at 12:08 PM by
link49
comments (
5
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 12:13 PM
Cette tristesse quand même... un fps et un jeu de ba-balle. Et après ça se moque du nombres de Mario et Zelda
Pour GTA, il n'y a rien à dire: il n'y a pas autant de volets par générations de consoles (et à quoi bon vu les ventes de GTA5...). Ce jeu est une exception et il mérite son succès (bien que je n'en suis pas fan!)
Je me demande par contre quel marché est le plus "fort" désormais entre l'UK et la France?
Je me demande par contre quel marché est le plus "fort" désormais entre l'UK et la France?
link49
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 12:15 PM
C'est moi ou la seule exclusivité Sony, c'est Little Big Planet. J'aurais plus vu God of WAr ou Uncharted...
aym
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 12:38 PM
Je me demande si on aura droit à un GTA 6 pour cette fin de gen... où il sortira 8 ans après RDR2 (2026) sur la prochaine gen.
fdestroyer
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 12:46 PM
xenofamicom
J'avoue que c'est vraiment pas folichon :S
Le top le plus cul-cul possible.
nullform
posted
the 04/12/2019 at 01:19 PM
Aucun jeux 3DS ou Switch au dessus des 600 000 ?
Je connais pas les détails, mais j'imagine qu'il doit y en avoir quelques uns en France...
