Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
articles :
17860
visites since opening :
23684372
link49
> blog
Nintendo Switch : Trailers pour FF X|X-2 HD et FF XII Remaster
Final Fantasy
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age et Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster :
Deux trailers ont été diffusés :
Ils sont diffusés par Nintendo UK. Pour rappel, Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster sortira le 16 avril sur Nintendo Switch, et Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age le 30 avril...
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/330071-final-fantasy-x-x-2-hd-remaster-and-final-fantasy-xii-uk-traile
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:54 PM by
link49
comments (
3
)
saram
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:58 PM
J'ai déjà les jeux sur PS4 mais je pense repasser à la caisse pour les épisodes Switch. C'est plus pratique sur Switch au final, tu met le jeu et hop ! Alors que sur PS4 c'est tout une expédition.
link49
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 07:00 PM
Personnellement, je reprends que le XII. Ça me permettra de le finir cette fois-ci...
biboys
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 07:01 PM
Idem déjà sur ps4 mais je reprendrais sur switch le 10 étant mon épisode préféré
