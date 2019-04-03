Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age
3
Likes
Likers
name : Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
416
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17860
visites since opening : 23684372
link49 > blog
all
Nintendo Switch : Trailers pour FF X|X-2 HD et FF XII Remaster
Final Fantasy




Voici une Information concernant le jeu Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age et Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster :



Deux trailers ont été diffusés :





Ils sont diffusés par Nintendo UK. Pour rappel, Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster sortira le 16 avril sur Nintendo Switch, et Final Fantasy XII : The Zodiac Age le 30 avril...

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/330071-final-fantasy-x-x-2-hd-remaster-and-final-fantasy-xii-uk-traile
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:54 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    saram posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:58 PM
    J’ai déjà les jeux sur PS4 mais je pense repasser à la caisse pour les épisodes Switch. C’est plus pratique sur Switch au final, tu met le jeu et hop ! Alors que sur PS4 c’est tout une expédition.
    link49 posted the 03/04/2019 at 07:00 PM
    Personnellement, je reprends que le XII. Ça me permettra de le finir cette fois-ci...
    biboys posted the 03/04/2019 at 07:01 PM
    Idem déjà sur ps4 mais je reprendrais sur switch le 10 étant mon épisode préféré
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre