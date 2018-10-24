Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Red Dead Redemption 2



name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4





Red Dead Redemption 2 Ps4/Xbox One : Prix de lancement
Red Dead Redemption


Voici une Information autour du jeu Red Dead Redemption 2 :



Carrefour proposera le jeu à 47.49 euros.



Chez Leclerc, il faudra rajouter un euro de plus.





A Auchan et Géant Casino, il faudra compter un peu plus de 49 euros.



A la Fnac, il sera à 54.99 euros, avec une offre sur le Guide Officiel et un bon d'achat de 15 euros.



Enfin, Micromania vendra le jeu 69.99 euros, mais il s'agira de l'Edition Limitée. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 octobre prochain, sur Ps4 et Xbox One…

Source : http://www.micromania.fr/precommande-red-dead-redemption-2.html?gclid=EAIaIQobChMImpnu3Zmg3gIVirvtCh34IgnUEAAYASAAEgIwz_D_BwE
    posted the 10/24/2018 at 11:24 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    sdkios posted the 10/24/2018 at 11:53 PM
    C'est quoi la difference entre l'edition speciale (a 69.99 chez micromania), et l'edition ultime (a 84.99 / 99.99 un peu partout), du coup? Je vois pas de différence, mais ca m'etonnerait que micromania soient les moins chers...
    sdkios posted the 10/24/2018 at 11:56 PM
    Ah non j'ai trouvé, l'édition ultime c'est avec du contenu bonus online en plus. Par contre micromania semblent vraiment proposer le prix le moins cher pour l'edition speciale (qui est apparement celle a 84.99 un peu partout)
    link49 posted the 10/24/2018 at 11:57 PM
    Sdkios En fait, Micromania propose l'Edition Spéciale au prix de la version standard. Il me semble que le contenu est le même que cette Edition : https://jeux-video.fnac.com/a12478986/Red-Dead-Redemption-2-Edition-Ultime-PS4-Jeu-PlayStation-4?omnsearchpos=3 avec quelque bonus en plus...
    whookid posted the 10/25/2018 at 12:06 AM
    Micromania l'art de la vaseline un métier les amis.
    sdkios posted the 10/25/2018 at 12:19 AM
    link49 Oui en fait l'edition ultime propose juste du contenu exclusif online en plus (et 1million de GTA$ en plus, mais osef de ca ) Ca fait cher les quelques armes en plus du coup XD
    ravyxxs posted the 10/25/2018 at 12:33 AM
    whookid Ils savent qu'une grosse majorité des gens "Boutique de JV = Micromania". Allez à Carrefour c'est pas trop ça t'as vu.
