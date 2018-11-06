Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
NieR Automata
name : NieR Automata
platform : Xbox One
editor : Square Enix
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action-RPG
NieR Automata : Des images de la version Xbox One


Voici des Images du jeu NieR Automata :









Puis un Artwork de l’Edition Become As Gods :



Et le contenu de cette version :



Pour rappel, cette version sortira le 26 juin, exclusivement en dématérialisé…

Source : https://www.dualshockers.com/nier-automata-xbox-one-trailer/
    posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:16 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:19 PM
    Pas de boite, une honte putain
    link49 posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:21 PM
    leblogdeshacka C'est clair.

    Du coup, je garde ma version Ps4...
    aiolia081 posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:21 PM
    leblogdeshacka Certain préfère ça que de ne pas l'avoir du tout
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:23 PM
    aiolia081 J'aurai préféré une boite, la version démat attendra le Game Pass
    kurosama posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:30 PM
    Jeu optimisé Xbox One X.
    neozero posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:40 PM
    j'attends l'annonce sur Switch au Nintendo Direct
    victornewman posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:41 PM
    leblogdeshacka c'est plutôt une bonne et superbe nouvelle ! pas de connerie de collector ni de steelbook , je valide le choix de square enix +1000
    shambala93 posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:44 PM
    link49
    Pourquoi ? T’allais acheter la version Xbox One alors que t’as la version ps4 ?
    C’est étrange
    renton posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:47 PM
    link49 Ah mince pas de boite... Du coup je vais le prendre sur PS4, ca fait un moment qu'il me tente.

    shambala93 Pour les jeux multi support, je préfère également Xbox. Et comme ils ont mis en place le système de retro compatibilité, on peut supposer que même sur les prochaines consoles, nos jeux seront jouables.
    guiguif posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:48 PM
    victornewman a force on va vraiment finir par croire que tu vis dans un placard
    shincloud posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:54 PM
    Sur le store turque il est a 28euro, je pense le prendre par la
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:56 PM
    victornewman La boite est hyper importante pour moi, j'aime le palpable
    meaculparetour posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:58 PM
    shambala93 Version complete + optimisation Xbox One X . A l'époque j'avais racheté Tomb raider sur PC pour profiter d'une meilleur qualité visuelle, alors que j'avais deja le jeu sur 360.

    Sinon perso je prefere le Demat. Faut vivre avec son temps. C'est comme les films, la musique, ect . C'est beaucoup plus pratique et ça prend moins de place. Plus besoin de changer le Cd, tu lances le jeu tranquillou. Pour moi c'est fini le physique
    grundbeld posted the 06/11/2018 at 02:07 PM
    meaculparetour C'est n'importe quoi de dire "faut vivre avec son temps" comme si le démat' était une panacée sans défauts et le format physique un truc archaïque bon à jeter aux chiens.

    Les deux ont leurs avantages et ensuite en tant qu'hommes on a nos préférences. Je comprends plus cette envie systématique de provoquer sur un site en général assez calme et bon enfant.
