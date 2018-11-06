accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
NieR Automata : Des images de la version Xbox One
Voici des Images du jeu NieR Automata :
Puis un Artwork de l’Edition Become As Gods :
Et le contenu de cette version :
Pour rappel, cette version sortira le 26 juin, exclusivement en dématérialisé…
Source :
https://www.dualshockers.com/nier-automata-xbox-one-trailer/
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/11/2018 at 01:16 PM by
link49
comments (
14
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:19 PM
Pas de boite, une honte putain
link49
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:21 PM
leblogdeshacka
C'est clair.
Du coup, je garde ma version Ps4...
aiolia081
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:21 PM
leblogdeshacka
Certain préfère ça que de ne pas l'avoir du tout
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:23 PM
aiolia081
J'aurai préféré une boite, la version démat attendra le Game Pass
kurosama
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:30 PM
Jeu optimisé Xbox One X.
neozero
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:40 PM
j'attends l'annonce sur Switch au Nintendo Direct
victornewman
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:41 PM
leblogdeshacka
c'est plutôt une bonne et superbe nouvelle ! pas de connerie de collector ni de steelbook , je valide le choix de square enix +1000
shambala93
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:44 PM
link49
Pourquoi ? T’allais acheter la version Xbox One alors que t’as la version ps4 ?
C’est étrange
renton
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:47 PM
link49
Ah mince pas de boite... Du coup je vais le prendre sur PS4, ca fait un moment qu'il me tente.
shambala93
Pour les jeux multi support, je préfère également Xbox. Et comme ils ont mis en place le système de retro compatibilité, on peut supposer que même sur les prochaines consoles, nos jeux seront jouables.
guiguif
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:48 PM
victornewman
a force on va vraiment finir par croire que tu vis dans un placard
shincloud
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:54 PM
Sur le store turque il est a 28euro, je pense le prendre par la
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:56 PM
victornewman
La boite est hyper importante pour moi, j'aime le palpable
meaculparetour
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 01:58 PM
shambala93
Version complete + optimisation Xbox One X . A l'époque j'avais racheté Tomb raider sur PC pour profiter d'une meilleur qualité visuelle, alors que j'avais deja le jeu sur 360.
Sinon perso je prefere le Demat. Faut vivre avec son temps. C'est comme les films, la musique, ect . C'est beaucoup plus pratique et ça prend moins de place. Plus besoin de changer le Cd, tu lances le jeu tranquillou. Pour moi c'est fini le physique
grundbeld
posted
the 06/11/2018 at 02:07 PM
meaculparetour
C'est n'importe quoi de dire "faut vivre avec son temps" comme si le démat' était une panacée sans défauts et le format physique un truc archaïque bon à jeter aux chiens.
Les deux ont leurs avantages et ensuite en tant qu'hommes on a nos préférences. Je comprends plus cette envie systématique de provoquer sur un site en général assez calme et bon enfant.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
