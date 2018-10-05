Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Monster Hunter XX
name : Monster Hunter XX
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
link49
link49
link49 > blog
Monster Hunter XX Switch : Box et images dévoilées
Monster Hunter


Voici des Informations concernant le jeu Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate :



La box est illustrée en haut. Place ensuite aux Images :













Pour rappel, cette version sortira chez nous le 28 août prochain...

Source : https://www.dualshockers.com/monster-hunter-generations-ultimate-nintendo-switch-finally-getting-western-release/
    posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:46 PM by link49
    comments (17)
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:47 PM
    C'est beau
    birmou posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:49 PM
    Mon précieux
    genraltow posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:49 PM
    C'est vide surtout...
    link49 posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:49 PM
    J'espère que je tiendrais plus longtemps sur cette version que sur Monster Hunter World, qui ma vite lassé...
    hyoga57 posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:49 PM
    icebergbrulant Vivement qu'il sorte...

    Je vais y jouer 1000 heures easy...
    link49 posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:50 PM
    Birmou On l'aura espérer longtemps celui-là...
    birmou posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:51 PM
    link49 Jusqu'au bout j'y ai cru (bon passé cet E3 sans infos j'aurais lâché l'affaire lol)
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:52 PM
    hyoga57 Ca va farmer
    link49 posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:53 PM
    Birmou Pareil, j'ai toujours gardé espoir...
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:05 PM
    Ce qui va le plus me déranger ce sont les micro chargements entre les zones, là ou MH world en a aucun.
    Je vais remettre ça avec plaisir, sans pour autant être un gros fan de cette licence.
    link49 posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:06 PM
    Fiveagainstone Oui, mais pour jouer en ligne, ça sera gratuit. Pendant quelques jours...
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:09 PM
    link49 Pour Splatoon 2, MK 8, Pokken, Disc Jam et le futur Smash bros je serais obligé de prendre l'abo. Ca changera pas grand chose pour moi.
    link49 posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:10 PM
    Fiveagainstone Je le prendrais aussi. Et puis, vu le prix...
    ritalix posted the 05/10/2018 at 07:15 PM
    je suis sur Mh Word et c'est pas mal a plusieurs
    ramses posted the 05/10/2018 at 08:06 PM
    visuellement c'est du wii? le monde est tellement vide mais les monstres sont bien fait...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 05/10/2018 at 08:09 PM
    link49 Il était bien sur New 3DS ?
    zabuza posted the 05/10/2018 at 08:10 PM
    Enfin une version pas pour les casu
