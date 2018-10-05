accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
name :
Monster Hunter XX
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
Monster Hunter XX Switch : Box et images dévoilées
Monster Hunter
Voici des Informations concernant le jeu Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate :
La box est illustrée en haut. Place ensuite aux Images :
Pour rappel, cette version sortira chez nous le 28 août prochain...
Source :
https://www.dualshockers.com/monster-hunter-generations-ultimate-nintendo-switch-finally-getting-western-release/
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/10/2018 at 06:46 PM by
link49
comments (
17
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 06:47 PM
C'est beau
birmou
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 06:49 PM
Mon précieux
genraltow
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 06:49 PM
C'est vide surtout...
link49
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 06:49 PM
J'espère que je tiendrais plus longtemps sur cette version que sur Monster Hunter World, qui ma vite lassé...
hyoga57
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 06:49 PM
icebergbrulant
Vivement qu'il sorte...
Je vais y jouer 1000 heures easy...
link49
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 06:50 PM
Birmou
On l'aura espérer longtemps celui-là...
birmou
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 06:51 PM
link49
Jusqu'au bout j'y ai cru
(bon passé cet E3 sans infos j'aurais lâché l'affaire lol)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 06:52 PM
hyoga57
Ca va farmer
link49
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 06:53 PM
Birmou
Pareil, j'ai toujours gardé espoir...
fiveagainstone
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 07:05 PM
Ce qui va le plus me déranger ce sont les micro chargements entre les zones, là ou MH world en a aucun.
Je vais remettre ça avec plaisir, sans pour autant être un gros fan de cette licence.
link49
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 07:06 PM
Fiveagainstone
Oui, mais pour jouer en ligne, ça sera gratuit. Pendant quelques jours...
fiveagainstone
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 07:09 PM
link49
Pour Splatoon 2, MK 8, Pokken, Disc Jam et le futur Smash bros je serais obligé de prendre l'abo. Ca changera pas grand chose pour moi.
link49
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 07:10 PM
Fiveagainstone
Je le prendrais aussi. Et puis, vu le prix...
ritalix
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 07:15 PM
je suis sur Mh Word et c'est pas mal a plusieurs
ramses
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 08:06 PM
visuellement c'est du wii? le monde est tellement vide mais les monstres sont bien fait...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 08:09 PM
link49
Il était bien sur New 3DS ?
zabuza
posted
the 05/10/2018 at 08:10 PM
Enfin une version pas pour les casu
