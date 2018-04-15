Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Pokémon (nom provisoire)
name : Pokémon (nom provisoire)
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
link49
link49
Rumeur : Un nom de code pour Pokemon Nintendo Switch
Pokemon


Voici une Rumeur concernant le jeu Pokemon à paraître sur Nintendo Switch :



Il semblerait que le nom de code pour le jeu soit Project Beluga. Pour rappel, les noms de code des deux Opus précédents :

- Pokémon Moon/Sun : Niji / Rainbow
- Pokémon Ultra Moon/Ultra Sun : Momiji / autumn-colored foliage

Ce nom de code rappelle étrangement le Pokemon Lugia, dont le design est basé sur le Beluga. Reste à voir si cela peut être un signe ou pas…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/pok%C3%A9mon-switch-rumor-discussion-and-speculation-thread.22500/page-289#post-6756580
    posted the 04/15/2018 at 12:17 PM by link49
    comments (10)
    masharu posted the 04/15/2018 at 12:28 PM
    Les gens ont depuis quelques temps une fascination pour "les noms de code de projets Pokémon" qui me semble n'ont jamais été confirmé.
    darkxehanort94 posted the 04/15/2018 at 12:29 PM
    Je Le Savais que tu allait faire une new dessus , je le savait .
    superbiidou posted the 04/15/2018 at 12:50 PM
    Lugia? Un Beluga? Ils ont changé vachement de choses non?
    kikoo31 posted the 04/15/2018 at 12:58 PM
    la ligua de barcelona ?
    salocin posted the 04/15/2018 at 01:11 PM
    J'ai vu ça hier sur twitter.
    On est pas vraiment beaucoup plus avancé mais bon.
    mercure7 posted the 04/15/2018 at 01:45 PM
    darkxehanort94 Il devrait donner son CV à BFMTV ...
    shin82 posted the 04/15/2018 at 01:48 PM
    woah trop ouf... lol
    sephiroth07 posted the 04/15/2018 at 01:52 PM
    darkxehanort94
    kikoo31 posted the 04/15/2018 at 01:56 PM
    darkxehanort94
    sonilka posted the 04/15/2018 at 02:33 PM
    superbiidou parce que ca n'a jamais été officiel. Se sont des interprétations. On suppose que Lugia a pu en partie être inspiré du beluga. A mon avis c'est un raccourci facile qu'on fait certains sites notamment parce que Beluga ca rappelle vaguement Lugia.
