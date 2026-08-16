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Savun : Bilan des 1 an de la Switch 2


Résumé plutôt juste je trouve ^^ ! Plutôt d'accord avec lui.
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    micheljackson
    posted the 08/16/2026 at 06:16 PM by suzukube
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    micheljackson posted the 08/16/2026 at 06:53 PM
    Bilan objectif, j'approuve
    Il n'y a aucun jeu qui me parait indispensable à l'heure actuelle sur cette console.
    Quant au remake d'OoT : j'ai peur du résultat
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