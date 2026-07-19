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Haters gonna hates
H4ck3d
Ce joueur crée la Nintendo Switch Lite OLED !
Le très intéressant Millomaker nous montre comment il a fait d'une Switch Lite classique une machine diablement sexy que Nintendo ne doit pas oublier (vive le crossgen) !
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link49
posted the 07/19/2026 at 06:41 PM by
suzukube
comments (
8
)
jf17
posted
the 07/19/2026 at 07:06 PM
Niveau custom, la switch 1 est la console ou je me suis le plus regalé, que ce soit physique ou interne, c'est du pure bonheur pour les bidouilleur
5120x2880
posted
the 07/19/2026 at 07:26 PM
L'écran seul fait la moitié du prix de l'Ayn Thor (Oled aussi)
protos
posted
the 07/19/2026 at 07:26 PM
Depuis un ans j'ai une switch lite oled et hacker et que dire. La switch lite est selon moi la console portable ultime.
ghouledheleter
posted
the 07/19/2026 at 07:43 PM
Suzukube
. J’avais vu la vidéo il y a une semaine. En fait je crois il suit un tuto d’un mec qui vend le matos pour modifier la console
heracles
posted
the 07/19/2026 at 08:12 PM
Bof je me suis pas régalé cette fois avec cette vidéo
ghouledheleter
posted
the 07/19/2026 at 08:18 PM
heracles
Oue c’est pas sa meilleur on est d’accord. La 360 portable j’avais aimé
altendorf
posted
the 07/19/2026 at 09:55 PM
ghouledheleter
Il a clairement du mal a se renouveler et multiplie les vidéos "poubelles"
suzukube
posted
the 07/19/2026 at 11:45 PM
ghouledheleter
C'est exactement ça ! J'ai voulu faire la même chose mais j'aurais pas le courage, sa vidéo m'a découragé. Ca serait sympa une Switch Oled encore plus miniature de la part de Nintendo (ou d'un génie)
!
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