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Octopath Traveler
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name : Octopath Traveler
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Acquire
genre : RPG
european release date : 07/13/2018
other versions : PC Switch -
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link49
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[Octopath Traveler 1 & 2] Box et images des versions Switch 2


Les réservations ont débutés. Voici la box du premier :



Et quelques images :













Et la box du deuxième :



Et aussi des images :













Les jeux sortiront le 01 octobre au prix de 59.99 euros l'unité. Square-Enix oblige, ils seront en format GKC et aucun transfert avec les versions Switch 1 n'est possible.

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/octopath-traveler-1-and-2-release-today-in-japan-october-1-in-the-west-on-nintendo-switch-2-60-each-no-upgrade-path-or-save-transfers.1575919/page-8/
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    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/14/2026 at 05:53 PM by link49
    comments (3)
    saram posted the 07/14/2026 at 06:13 PM
    60€ à l'unité Merci Square Enix.
    ootaniisensei posted the 07/14/2026 at 06:20 PM
    60 balle l'unité, pas d'upgrade, GKC, Square qui récompense ceux qui ont fait vivre la licence avec un doigt dans le cul. Ils deviennent tous usant a la longue en faite...
    liberty posted the 07/14/2026 at 06:28 PM
    Une entreprise censé pour racheter Square Enix ?
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