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Grand Theft Auto VI
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link49
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link49
> blog
[Ps5 Slim] Au tour des consoles reconditionnées d'augmenter leurs prix
Console slim reconditionnée à disque (549,99 $, auparavant 449,99 $) :
https://direct.playstation.com/en-us/buy-consoles/certified-refurbished-playstation5-console-model-group-slim
Console slim reconditionnée numérique (499,99 $, auparavant 399,99 $) :
https://direct.playstation.com/en-us/buy-consoles/certified-refurbished-playstation5-digital-edition-console-model-group-slim
Console reconditionnée OG 'Phat' à disque PS5 (toujours disponible à 399,99 $) :
https://direct.playstation.com/en-us/buy-consoles/certified-refurbished-playstation5-console
De plus, le bundle Fortnite est en rupture de stock, donc plus de prix à 399 $ pour une nouvelle PS5 slim.
Source :
https://www.reddit.com/r/PS5/comments/1t0xbjj/sony_has_increased_the_price_for_refurbished_ps5/
tags :
1
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Who likes this ?
adamjensen
posted the 05/01/2026 at 05:40 PM by
link49
comments (
14
)
escobar
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 05:42 PM
Ça devient de plus en plus ridicules ces augmentations de prix
link49
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 05:45 PM
Je serais cureux de voir l'impact sur les ventes. S'il y en a pas, Sony devrait continuer.
ouroboros4
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 05:57 PM
link49
on sent la petite pique du Link vexé
nicolasgourry
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 06:04 PM
J'essaye de mettre de l'argent de côté pour enfin me faire rapprocher un peu de la somme qu'il faut...mais plus ça s'éloigne, je voulais m'acheter la NS2 et la PS5 "slim" (car pour moi, c'est "classe" quand elle est "slim", la version non slim est trop encombrante, je ne dirais pas plus pour ne pas être méchant), mais vu les prix, je vais déjà viser la NS2 (ce qui n'est déjà pas évident financièrement, déjà arriver à en gros 400€ c'est ce que je vise pour avoir la console) et après on verra, car là ça devient n'importe quoi pour ceux qui ont pas des revenus même corrects, alors ceux qui sont en difficulté, je vous dis pas.
Dépasser 500€ pour une console de jeu, hors de question avec le taux horaire du SMIC actuel.
xynot
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 06:07 PM
Encore plus ridicule.
skuldleif
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 06:14 PM
link49
yen aura aucun leur publique est acquis et il a décidé qu'il n'avait pas d'alternative (un peu comme les joueurs steam)
aeris903
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 06:27 PM
ducknsexe
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 06:34 PM
Play Has No Limits
Make believe
adamjensen
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 06:49 PM
Peut-être enfin l'occasion de vendre ma Fat avec lecteur à un bon prix.
kenpokan
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 07:22 PM
ouroboros4
Pourquoi tu ne fais pas ce genre d'article du coup ?
ouroboros4
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 07:40 PM
kenpokan
j'ai été le premier à faire l'article sur le DRM des jeux PSN.
Jai été le premier à faire le sujet quand la PS5 à augmenter de prix ya moins de 2 ans.
kenpokan
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 07:42 PM
ouroboros4
Ah ouais ? tout ça en 2 ans ?!
Pourtant, ce n'est pas ce qu'il manque coté Sony non ?
ouroboros4
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 07:53 PM
kenpokan
l'article sur le DRM date de 3 jours.
L'augmentation du PSN c'était moi aussi.
Tu préfères que je fasse 5 articles par jour pour dire comment mon jeu est super beau par rapport à la version PC ?
kenpokan
posted
the 05/01/2026 at 08:03 PM
ouroboros4
ben ça changera peut-être de tes articles négatifs sur Nintendo et Microsoft
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Dépasser 500€ pour une console de jeu, hors de question avec le taux horaire du SMIC actuel.
Make believe
Jai été le premier à faire le sujet quand la PS5 à augmenter de prix ya moins de 2 ans.
Pourtant, ce n'est pas ce qu'il manque coté Sony non ?
L'augmentation du PSN c'était moi aussi.
Tu préfères que je fasse 5 articles par jour pour dire comment mon jeu est super beau par rapport à la version PC ?