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Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
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name : Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC
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[Final Fantasy VII Rebirth] Images Nintendo Switch 2 mode portable
Je précise que ce sont des captures d'écran faites par moi même sur ma Switch 2. J'y joues uniquement en mode portable :































J'i eu des petis soucis d'affichages et des textures un peu floues, mais le reste du temps, c'est assez propres. C'est plus que correct pour moi, loin d'être catastrophique donc.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    kisukesan, aeris118
    posted the 04/30/2026 at 01:05 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    gaeon posted the 04/30/2026 at 01:18 PM
    Ca reste une option sympathique mais autant que possible il vaux mieux y jouer sur PS5 ou en mode salon je pense.
    gasmok2 posted the 04/30/2026 at 01:27 PM
    Franchement ça reste très honorable pour une console portable
    oss137 posted the 04/30/2026 at 01:28 PM
    Franchement pour un jeu que tu peux emmener partout avec toi, c'est très bien
    cyr posted the 04/30/2026 at 02:06 PM
    Tout dépend de l'utilisation qu'on en fait.

    Je pense pas que ce type de jeux soit fait pour y jouer de courte section.
    La limite maximal d'utilisation d'une switch2 est de 2 heure.

    Perso si je suis chez moi, c'est principalement en docker
    liquidsnake66 posted the 04/30/2026 at 02:23 PM
    Le problème du portage c'est surtout le popping, ils doivent absolument régler ça
    tripy73 posted the 04/30/2026 at 02:36 PM
    liquidsnake66 : oui clairement c'est vraiment horrible, mais c'est justement l'un des plus gros problèmes qu'ils ont eu à gérer, le streaming de données et la charge en temps réel des éléments affichés. Ils ont encore un peu de temps pour améliorer tout ça, mais je ne sais pas s'ils arriveront à faire mieux s'ils ont déjà passé beaucoup de temps à optimisé tout ça.
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