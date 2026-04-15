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Tomodachi Life : Une Vie de Reve
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name : Tomodachi Life : Une Vie de Reve
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
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[Switch 1] Tomodachi Life : Une vie de rêve : Les notes tombent


Voici ensuite sa moyenne Metacritic :



Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Switch 1 sortira le 16 avril.

Source : https://www.metacritic.com/game/tomodachi-life-living-the-dream//
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    aeris848
    posted the 04/15/2026 at 12:51 PM by link49
    comments (16)
    saram posted the 04/15/2026 at 12:55 PM
    J'arrive pas trop à capter l'intérêt du jeu.
    hypermario posted the 04/15/2026 at 12:58 PM
    Pareil, on dirait surtout des nostalgiques de leur enfance...
    link49 posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:01 PM
    saram hypermario En gros c'est un RPG avec des Mii.

    L'opus 3DS était pas trop mal.
    aeris848 posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:01 PM
    Le meme metascore que Crimson Desert
    jackfrost posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:08 PM
    Typiquement le jeu où la démo me suffit
    jackfrost posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:10 PM
    link49 C'est miitopia le rpg, rien à voir là.
    jackfrost posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:12 PM
    aeris848 Avec ce genre de réflexion, il faut consulter.
    churos45 posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:15 PM
    C'est un jeu de gestion comme les Sims, mais en moins sérieux. Y'a rien de bien compliqué à comprendre. Tu créés tes habitants, tu gères la ville et la relation entre les habitants, avec pleins d'activités et d'événements aléatoires
    giru posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:16 PM
    Comme d'autres, j'ai vraiment du mal à trouver de l'intérêt pour ce jeu... J'ai l'impression que ceux qui ont joué sur 3DS sont emballés, mais que sinon le jeu laisse de marbre.

    Je pense aussi qu'ils le sortent un peu trop proche de Pokopia. Ca fait 2 jeux "cozy" à priori assez chronophages sur peu de temps.
    gat posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:17 PM
    aeris848 Mais deux fois plus que Mario Galaxy
    Abruti fini
    link49 posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:25 PM
    jackfrost Exact. Lui, c'est pas l'Animal Crossing-like avec des Mii.
    shambala93 posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:43 PM
    jackfrost gat
    Je ne sais pas pourquoi il n’est pas ban, il est constamment dans la provocation et change de pseudo 10 x par jour. Une chose m’échappe.
    linkstar posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:45 PM
    Franchement je capte pas l'attrait pour ce jeu mais vous verriez le nombre de précommandes que ça génère... C'est une folie.
    aeris848 posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:49 PM
    linkstar Le concept est ouf. Ca va se vendre par camions
    gat posted the 04/15/2026 at 01:59 PM
    shambala93 Faut poser la question au divin chauve
    kidicarus posted the 04/15/2026 at 02:17 PM
    hypermario saram vous testez la démo et vous aurez un avis sur la compréhension des goûts de certains joueurs.
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