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link49
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Tomodachi Life : Une Vie de Reve
platform :
Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
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link49
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[Switch 1] Tomodachi Life : Une vie de rêve : Les notes tombent
Voici ensuite sa moyenne Metacritic :
Pour rappel, cette exclusivité Switch 1 sortira le 16 avril.
Source :
https://www.metacritic.com/game/tomodachi-life-living-the-dream//
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Like
Who likes this ?
aeris848
posted the 04/15/2026 at 12:51 PM by
link49
comments (
16
)
saram
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 12:55 PM
J'arrive pas trop à capter l'intérêt du jeu.
hypermario
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 12:58 PM
Pareil, on dirait surtout des nostalgiques de leur enfance...
link49
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:01 PM
saram
hypermario
En gros c'est un RPG avec des Mii.
L'opus 3DS était pas trop mal.
aeris848
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:01 PM
Le meme metascore que Crimson Desert
jackfrost
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:08 PM
Typiquement le jeu où la démo me suffit
jackfrost
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:10 PM
link49
C'est miitopia le rpg, rien à voir là.
jackfrost
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:12 PM
aeris848
Avec ce genre de réflexion, il faut consulter.
churos45
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:15 PM
C'est un jeu de gestion comme les Sims, mais en moins sérieux. Y'a rien de bien compliqué à comprendre. Tu créés tes habitants, tu gères la ville et la relation entre les habitants, avec pleins d'activités et d'événements aléatoires
giru
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:16 PM
Comme d'autres, j'ai vraiment du mal à trouver de l'intérêt pour ce jeu... J'ai l'impression que ceux qui ont joué sur 3DS sont emballés, mais que sinon le jeu laisse de marbre.
Je pense aussi qu'ils le sortent un peu trop proche de Pokopia. Ca fait 2 jeux "cozy" à priori assez chronophages sur peu de temps.
gat
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:17 PM
aeris848
Mais deux fois plus que Mario Galaxy
Abruti fini
link49
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:25 PM
jackfrost
Exact. Lui, c'est pas l'Animal Crossing-like avec des Mii.
shambala93
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:43 PM
jackfrost
gat
Je ne sais pas pourquoi il n’est pas ban, il est constamment dans la provocation et change de pseudo 10 x par jour. Une chose m’échappe.
linkstar
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:45 PM
Franchement je capte pas l'attrait pour ce jeu mais vous verriez le nombre de précommandes que ça génère... C'est une folie.
aeris848
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:49 PM
linkstar
Le concept est ouf. Ca va se vendre par camions
gat
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 01:59 PM
shambala93
Faut poser la question au divin chauve
kidicarus
posted
the 04/15/2026 at 02:17 PM
hypermario
saram
vous testez la démo et vous aurez un avis sur la compréhension des goûts de certains joueurs.
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L'opus 3DS était pas trop mal.
Je pense aussi qu'ils le sortent un peu trop proche de Pokopia. Ca fait 2 jeux "cozy" à priori assez chronophages sur peu de temps.
Abruti fini
Je ne sais pas pourquoi il n’est pas ban, il est constamment dans la provocation et change de pseudo 10 x par jour. Une chose m’échappe.