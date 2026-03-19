Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Shenmue III
75
Likers
name : Shenmue III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Ys NET
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
477
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18949
visites since opening : 33010924
link49 > blog
[Switch 2] Shenmue 3 sera 15 euros plus cher!!!


Les réservations pour le jeu ont débuté. Niveau prix, il y aura une petite différence :



Il faudra compter 39.99 euros sur Ps5 et Xbox Series, contre 54.99 euros sur Switch 2. A ce prix là, la pillule GKC n'aurait sûrement pas passé.

Source : https://iningames.com/products/shenmue-iii-enhanced-nintendo-switch-2-uk-version-cartridge/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:27 PM by link49
    comments (16)
    altendorf posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:30 PM
    metroidvania posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:33 PM
    Suis ok de payer plus pour l'avoir sur cartouche
    link49 posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:33 PM
    Je l'aurais pris sur Switch 2, mais vu le prix, je vais passer mon chemin. Je loupe pas grand chose si mes souvenirs sur Ps4 sont bons de toute façon.
    burningcrimson posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:34 PM
    link49 Nope, tu loupes pas grand chose et je doute que quelques améliorations sauvent le jeu...
    link49 posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:35 PM
    burningcrimson C'est bien ce qui me semblait. J'ai souvenir d'un jeu archaïque dans sa réalisation, mais ça n'engage que moi.
    masharu posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:43 PM
    ININ est un éditeur "physique", déjà, c'est un peu leur job donc heureusement que c'est entièrement en physique (cartouche et disque aussi).
    kikoo31 posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:55 PM
    cyr posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:56 PM
    link49 cette .....sort sur switch2 ?

    Il peuve le garder. Même a 2 € ça m'intéresse pas.

    metroidvania toi peut-être, mais clairement pas la masse qu'est le grand public.
    narustorm posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:57 PM
    Switch 2
    nigel posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:59 PM
    Franchement, je préfère ça plutôt que d'avoir une gamekey card personnellement.
    amario posted the 03/19/2026 at 07:01 PM
    Donc il se vendra 15fois moins
    link49 posted the 03/19/2026 at 07:18 PM
    cyr toi aussi visiblement tu n'en as pas gardé un très bon souvenir...
    elicetheworld posted the 03/19/2026 at 07:32 PM
    Oui le physique en cartouches coûte plus chère
    sultano posted the 03/19/2026 at 07:38 PM
    "Je vais payer plus cher pour quelque chose qui était déjà acquis mais je préfère comme ça"
    jenicris posted the 03/19/2026 at 08:47 PM
    Mais lol
    jacquescechirac posted the 03/19/2026 at 08:52 PM
    ce jeu a besoin d'un remake total tellement il est moisi à tout point de vue.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo