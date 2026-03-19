accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
75
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
kayama
,
soulshunt
,
anakaris
,
kenshuiin
,
spilner
,
tawara
,
plistter
,
iiii
,
slyder
,
barrywhite
,
noctis
,
shockadelica
,
hyoga57
,
minbox
,
kikibearentongues
,
aiolia081
,
diablass59
,
greggy
,
23h59
,
cuthbert
,
asakim
,
nmariodk
,
eldren
,
eldrick
,
jaune
,
leblogdeshacka
,
nekonoctis
,
fullbuster
,
galneryus
,
jorostar
,
furtifdor
,
kisukesan
,
escobar
,
e3payne
,
battossai
,
hado78
,
mickurt
,
opthomas
,
ulmeyda
,
arngrim
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall04
,
v405
,
alexkidd
,
spawnini
,
vonkuru
,
kurosama
,
driver
,
fortep
,
trungz
,
kyogamer
,
nduvel
,
ryohazuki
,
davidhm
,
sensei
,
thieum
,
stardustx
,
linuxclan
,
kira93
,
chester
,
donkeykong06
,
lez93
,
link49
,
kenpokan
,
uta
,
rockin
,
kevisiano
,
torotoro59
,
raph64
,
320d
,
boyd
,
davonizuka
,
azerty
,
colibrie
name :
Shenmue III
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
N.C
developer :
Ys NET
genre :
action-aventure
multiplayer :
non
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
477
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
lastmajor
,
orangina
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tourte
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
barbenoire
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
biboufett
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
spartan1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
opthomas
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
choopssunny
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
rebellion
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
thekingofpop
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
yka
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
shockadelica
,
shaco
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanssou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
cliver
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
gameslover
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
hizoka
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
thelastone
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
pimoody
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
aggrekuma
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
,
tolgafury
,
danceteria
,
krilinchauve
,
erosennin
,
pharrell
,
mysth
,
zobiwan83
,
hirami
,
jondub
,
samus68
,
geralttw
,
jumeau
,
odyle54
,
phosfer
,
kwathor
,
daoko
,
bullkass
,
fylen
,
derno
,
flom
,
sk8mag
,
cijfer
,
haorus
,
fausst
,
hyuga51
,
demon
,
suzukube
,
bobobiwan
,
e3ologue
,
suikoden
,
yurienu
,
chiotgamer
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
hibito
,
ronan89
,
bigjunior
,
hyde
,
darkou62
,
siil
,
jisogai
,
papichampote
,
saintsaga
,
bisba
,
cupheadfan
,
maddox69
,
whiteweedow25
,
boyd
,
torotoro59
,
axlenz
,
skypirate
,
ouken
,
rocan
,
escobar
,
solarr
,
snave
,
sylphide
,
saram
,
tripy73
,
tint134
,
toni
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18949
visites since opening :
33010924
link49
> blog
[Switch 2] Shenmue 3 sera 15 euros plus cher!!!
Les réservations pour le jeu ont débuté. Niveau prix, il y aura une petite différence :
Il faudra compter 39.99 euros sur Ps5 et Xbox Series, contre 54.99 euros sur Switch 2. A ce prix là, la pillule GKC n'aurait sûrement pas passé.
Source :
https://iningames.com/products/shenmue-iii-enhanced-nintendo-switch-2-uk-version-cartridge/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/19/2026 at 06:27 PM by
link49
comments (
16
)
altendorf
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 06:30 PM
metroidvania
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 06:33 PM
Suis ok de payer plus pour l'avoir sur cartouche
link49
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 06:33 PM
Je l'aurais pris sur Switch 2, mais vu le prix, je vais passer mon chemin. Je loupe pas grand chose si mes souvenirs sur Ps4 sont bons de toute façon.
burningcrimson
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 06:34 PM
link49
Nope, tu loupes pas grand chose et je doute que quelques améliorations sauvent le jeu...
link49
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 06:35 PM
burningcrimson
C'est bien ce qui me semblait. J'ai souvenir d'un jeu archaïque dans sa réalisation, mais ça n'engage que moi.
masharu
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 06:43 PM
ININ est un éditeur "physique", déjà, c'est un peu leur job donc heureusement que c'est entièrement en physique (cartouche et disque aussi).
kikoo31
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 06:55 PM
cyr
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 06:56 PM
link49
cette .....sort sur switch2 ?
Il peuve le garder. Même a 2 € ça m'intéresse pas.
metroidvania
toi peut-être, mais clairement pas la masse qu'est le grand public.
narustorm
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 06:57 PM
Switch 2
nigel
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 06:59 PM
Franchement, je préfère ça plutôt que d'avoir une gamekey card personnellement.
amario
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 07:01 PM
Donc il se vendra 15fois moins
link49
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 07:18 PM
cyr
toi aussi visiblement tu n'en as pas gardé un très bon souvenir...
elicetheworld
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 07:32 PM
Oui le physique en cartouches coûte plus chère
sultano
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 07:38 PM
"Je vais payer plus cher pour quelque chose qui était déjà acquis mais je préfère comme ça"
jenicris
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 08:47 PM
Mais lol
jacquescechirac
posted
the 03/19/2026 at 08:52 PM
ce jeu a besoin d'un remake total tellement il est moisi à tout point de vue.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Il peuve le garder. Même a 2 € ça m'intéresse pas.
metroidvania toi peut-être, mais clairement pas la masse qu'est le grand public.