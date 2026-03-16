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name :
Mario Kart World
platform :
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editor :
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link49
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> blog
[Switch 2] Rappel : A partir du 1er avril, ça ne sera plus gratuit
Petit rappel : GameChat nécessitera bientôt un abonnement au service Nintendo Switch Online pour fonctionner, car il était offert gratuitement uniquement à titre d'offre de lancement.
À partir du 1er avril, GameChat sera inutilisable sans abonnement. Heureusement, cet abonnement est relativement abordable et vous trouverez des offres chez les revendeurs de jeux vidéo.
Source :
https://mynintendonews.com/2026/03/16/dont-forget-theres-2-weeks-left-for-free-gamechat-as-afterwards-you-need-a-nintendo-switch-online-subscription/
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posted the 03/16/2026 at 05:05 PM by
link49
comments (
5
)
xynot
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 05:13 PM
Le discord payant je suis encore sur le Q
rogeraf
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 05:14 PM
Pour info, si certain veulent le ptit jeu mario switch 1 sympa pour lui tirer la tete comme a l'epoque de la N64. Passez votre console au japon via le site nintendo, et vous le trouverez facilement ensuite
Link je ne savais même pas, mais comme j'ai pas d'amis sur switch 2 je ne peux point profiter de cette feature :
Trouvesunami.com
link49
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 05:16 PM
Perso, je ne savais même pas que c'était gratuit que la première année.
Après, je ne l'ai jamais utilisé.
masharu
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 05:16 PM
rogeraf
L'app My Mario est dispo chez nous depuis récemment, c'est également sur mobile.
rogeraf
posted
the 03/16/2026 at 05:18 PM
masharu
je parlais de celui la "Bonjour Mario ", à priori il est dispo sur autres stores maintenant :
https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Bonjour-Mario--3028695.html?srsltid=AfmBOoqm5btu-4_KfLLM-X90awbW8oOMbg7UU3SRFoZF-c91jkccUmhV
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Link je ne savais même pas, mais comme j'ai pas d'amis sur switch 2 je ne peux point profiter de cette feature :
Trouvesunami.com
Après, je ne l'ai jamais utilisé.
https://www.nintendo.com/fr-fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Bonjour-Mario--3028695.html?srsltid=AfmBOoqm5btu-4_KfLLM-X90awbW8oOMbg7UU3SRFoZF-c91jkccUmhV