Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
4
Likers
name : New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe
platform : Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
multiplayer : 1 à 4 (local)
european release date : 01/11/2019
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
478
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18812
visites since opening : 32300423
link49 > blog
[Super Mario Bros. Wonder] Prix Amiibo et avantages version Switch 2


Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition bénéficiera d'améliorations de performances par rapport à la version Switch :

- Résolution jusqu'à 4K en mode téléviseur
- Fluidité d'image accrue
- Temps de chargement réduits

Avec son contenu inédit, cette version est la version ultime du jeu.



Concernant les Amiibo, ils seront vendus 19.99 euros. Pas de hausse de prix de ce côté là.

Source : https://www.fnac.com/a22579615/Figurine-Nintendo-Amiibo-Mario-elephant-Amiibo-et-figurines-NFC-donnee-non-specifiee/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/24/2026 at 12:02 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    cail2 posted the 01/24/2026 at 12:08 PM
    On sait ce que débloqueront les amiibos dans le jeu ?
    cyr posted the 01/24/2026 at 12:10 PM
    Blague a paet si je devais acheter mario wonder, je prendrais la version switch 1.....

    Deja que je l'ai pas acheter principalement a cause du prix (pas de baisse ), mais la si je veux la version switch2, c'est encore plus chère.

    Pas prêt de le faire.
    natedrake posted the 01/24/2026 at 12:33 PM
    Et 80€ le jeu.
    fdestroyer posted the 01/24/2026 at 12:41 PM
    Smooth Framerate: genre comme si c'était pas le cas sur NS1

    Franchement y auraient au moins rajouté un world avec plusieurs niveaux inédits, ça m'aurait pas déplu. Mais là ça me dit vraiment rien ces ajouts multi joueurs
    jem25 posted the 01/24/2026 at 12:56 PM
    Avec Nintendo c’est toujours les versions ultimes…

    Jusqu’à la version ultimate pro sur le gen suivante igeon:
    aeris814 posted the 01/24/2026 at 12:57 PM
    La jaquette du jeu
    https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/71yepaFyxEL._AC_SL1004_.jpg

    Qui divise l'artwork en deux parties
    sonilka posted the 01/24/2026 at 01:30 PM
    Et ceux qui ont acheté le jeu à sa sortie sur Switch, ils ont droit à une MàJ gratuite pour les améliorations de résolution/framerate et temps de chargement ? Comme ca a pu etre le cas pour d'autres jeux (notamment SMO ou SM3DW).
    cail2 posted the 01/24/2026 at 01:35 PM
    sonilka
    Je crois que la mise à jour est à 20 balles si tu as la cartouche S1.
    link49 posted the 01/24/2026 at 02:45 PM
    Il faut que j'arrive à refourguer ma version Switch à bon prix avant la sortie de la version Switch 2.
    jem25 posted the 01/24/2026 at 03:03 PM
    link49

    Fait toi plaisir mais c’est exactement pour ce genre de chose de Nintendo ne changera pas de stratégie… mais bon c’est vrai comme c’est Nintendo on pardonne … comme game key card hein
    soulfull posted the 01/24/2026 at 03:11 PM
    Je possède la version Switch 1.Je pense qu'il tourne à 60 fps donc je ne compte pas acheter la maj. Mais j'hesite à le lancer sur Ma Switch 1 ou ma switch 2.
    flom posted the 01/24/2026 at 03:17 PM
    Mario wonder un vraiment un bon mario. Cette version est cepemdant une version pour le fric que je n'acheterai pas.

    D ailleurs, sauf erreur de ma part, il y a deja un patch gratuit pour faire du jeu switch 1, un jeu qui tourne en 4k 60fps sur switch 2.
    link49 posted the 01/24/2026 at 06:46 PM
    jem25 Tout à fait. Chacun est libre de faire ce qu'il vaut avec l'argent qu'il gagne.
    jowy14 posted the 01/24/2026 at 07:50 PM
    cail2 link49 est ce qu’on peut espérer la MAJ gratuite pour les abonnés NSO + comme pour les 2 Zelda ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo