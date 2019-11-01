accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
articles :
18812
visites since opening : 32300423
32300423
link49
> blog
[Super Mario Bros. Wonder] Prix Amiibo et avantages version Switch 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder Switch 2 Edition bénéficiera d'améliorations de performances par rapport à la version Switch :
- Résolution jusqu'à 4K en mode téléviseur
- Fluidité d'image accrue
- Temps de chargement réduits
Avec son contenu inédit, cette version est la version ultime du jeu.
Concernant les Amiibo, ils seront vendus 19.99 euros. Pas de hausse de prix de ce côté là.
Source :
https://www.fnac.com/a22579615/Figurine-Nintendo-Amiibo-Mario-elephant-Amiibo-et-figurines-NFC-donnee-non-specifiee/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/24/2026 at 12:02 PM by
link49
comments (
14
)
cail2
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 12:08 PM
On sait ce que débloqueront les amiibos dans le jeu ?
cyr
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 12:10 PM
Blague a paet si je devais acheter mario wonder, je prendrais la version switch 1.....
Deja que je l'ai pas acheter principalement a cause du prix (pas de baisse ), mais la si je veux la version switch2, c'est encore plus chère.
Pas prêt de le faire.
natedrake
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 12:33 PM
Et 80€ le jeu.
fdestroyer
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 12:41 PM
Smooth Framerate: genre comme si c'était pas le cas sur NS1
Franchement y auraient au moins rajouté un world avec plusieurs niveaux inédits, ça m'aurait pas déplu. Mais là ça me dit vraiment rien ces ajouts multi joueurs
jem25
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 12:56 PM
Avec Nintendo c’est toujours les versions ultimes…
Jusqu’à la version ultimate pro sur le gen suivante
igeon:
aeris814
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 12:57 PM
La jaquette du jeu
https://m.media-amazon.com/images/I/71yepaFyxEL._AC_SL1004_.jpg
Qui divise l'artwork en deux parties
sonilka
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 01:30 PM
Et ceux qui ont acheté le jeu à sa sortie sur Switch, ils ont droit à une MàJ gratuite pour les améliorations de résolution/framerate et temps de chargement ? Comme ca a pu etre le cas pour d'autres jeux (notamment SMO ou SM3DW).
cail2
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 01:35 PM
sonilka
Je crois que la mise à jour est à 20 balles si tu as la cartouche S1.
link49
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 02:45 PM
Il faut que j'arrive à refourguer ma version Switch à bon prix avant la sortie de la version Switch 2.
jem25
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 03:03 PM
link49
Fait toi plaisir mais c’est exactement pour ce genre de chose de Nintendo ne changera pas de stratégie… mais bon c’est vrai comme c’est Nintendo on pardonne … comme game key card hein
soulfull
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 03:11 PM
Je possède la version Switch 1.Je pense qu'il tourne à 60 fps donc je ne compte pas acheter la maj. Mais j'hesite à le lancer sur Ma Switch 1 ou ma switch 2.
flom
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 03:17 PM
Mario wonder un vraiment un bon mario. Cette version est cepemdant une version pour le fric que je n'acheterai pas.
D ailleurs, sauf erreur de ma part, il y a deja un patch gratuit pour faire du jeu switch 1, un jeu qui tourne en 4k 60fps sur switch 2.
link49
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 06:46 PM
jem25
Tout à fait. Chacun est libre de faire ce qu'il vaut avec l'argent qu'il gagne.
jowy14
posted
the 01/24/2026 at 07:50 PM
cail2
link49
est ce qu’on peut espérer la MAJ gratuite pour les abonnés NSO + comme pour les 2 Zelda ?
