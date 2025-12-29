accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
name :
Monster Hunter Wilds
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
[Rumeur] Capcom porterait Monster Hunter Wilds sur Switch 2
Les données extraites de la mise à jour TU4 de Monster Hunter Wilds font référence à une possible version Nintendo Switch 2.
Reste à voir sir Monster Hunter World subira ou pas le même sort.
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/monster-hunter-wilds-tu4-datamine-has-references-to-switch-2.1393483/
posted the 12/29/2025 at 05:32 AM by
link49
aragami
posted
the 12/29/2025 at 05:47 AM
Day one si cest le cas ! J'ai adoré le jeu sur pc.
link49
posted
the 12/29/2025 at 06:34 AM
Perso le Wilds sur Switch 2 je passerai mon tour. Je préfèrerai World.
syoshu
posted
the 12/29/2025 at 06:39 AM
Ça serait pas étonnant, je les vois plus trop faire de versions exclusive pour console Nintendo comme ils ont pu le faire avant.
Je les vois bien suivre avec RE4 Remake vers fin d'année, puis le 2 et 3 avec la sortie du prochain remake (Code Vero). Et pourquoi pas un Dragons Dogma 2 entre tout ça...
Ça fait plaisir de voir capcom soutenir la NS2 en tout cas
