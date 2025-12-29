Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Monster Hunter Wilds
1
Likers
name : Monster Hunter Wilds
platform : Xbox Series X
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
477
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18755
visites since opening : 31979580
link49 > blog
[Rumeur] Capcom porterait Monster Hunter Wilds sur Switch 2


Les données extraites de la mise à jour TU4 de Monster Hunter Wilds font référence à une possible version Nintendo Switch 2.



Reste à voir sir Monster Hunter World subira ou pas le même sort.

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/monster-hunter-wilds-tu4-datamine-has-references-to-switch-2.1393483/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/29/2025 at 05:32 AM by link49
    comments (3)
    aragami posted the 12/29/2025 at 05:47 AM
    Day one si cest le cas ! J'ai adoré le jeu sur pc.
    link49 posted the 12/29/2025 at 06:34 AM
    Perso le Wilds sur Switch 2 je passerai mon tour. Je préfèrerai World.
    syoshu posted the 12/29/2025 at 06:39 AM
    Ça serait pas étonnant, je les vois plus trop faire de versions exclusive pour console Nintendo comme ils ont pu le faire avant.

    Je les vois bien suivre avec RE4 Remake vers fin d'année, puis le 2 et 3 avec la sortie du prochain remake (Code Vero). Et pourquoi pas un Dragons Dogma 2 entre tout ça...
    Ça fait plaisir de voir capcom soutenir la NS2 en tout cas
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo