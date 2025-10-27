profile
Battle Arena Toshinden de retour
Edia portera les trois premiers Battle Arena Toshinden sur les supports modernes.

https://www.gematsu.com/2025/10/edia-to-port-battle-arena-toshinden-games-to-modern-platforms
    posted the 10/27/2025 at 10:57 AM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    gasmok2 posted the 10/27/2025 at 11:05 AM
    Vu la piètre qualité des jeux Toshinden, a qui peut s'adresser cette compil?
    kurosu posted the 10/27/2025 at 11:14 AM
    Il y a pas le 4 avec Subaru ?
    akinen posted the 10/27/2025 at 11:23 AM
    J’ai tjrs surkiffé le design sans avoir jamais pu y jouer
    adamjensen posted the 10/27/2025 at 11:35 AM
    Le Gameplay va être horrible, je m'en souviens encore.
    mercure7 posted the 10/27/2025 at 11:57 AM
    adamjensen Clairement
    byakuyatybw posted the 10/27/2025 at 12:01 PM
    adamjensen Pour y avoir jouer rapidos en emul, c'est vrai que c'est pas bien folichon Après beaucoup d'eau a coulé sous les ponts et, pour l'époque, c'était avant tout le coté 3D qui nous attirait vu que c'était tout nouveau tout beau et franchissait un cap par rapport à la Megadrive et Super Nintendo qui elles étaient à 99% 2D.

    Perso si il y a bien un jeu de baston 3D qui m'a marqué sur PS1 c'est surtout Soul Blade et en n°2 je mettrais Bloody Roar ( d'ailleurs cette licence gagnerait bcp à revenir sur le devant de la scène puisque , avec les techniques actuelles, y a moyen d'avoir des rendus d'animaux à fourrure, plumes ou écailles qui rendraient super bien. Ajoutons à ça le coté gore des blessures , ça serait simplement génial)
    masharu posted the 10/27/2025 at 12:02 PM
    byakuyatybw posted the 10/27/2025 at 12:03 PM
    A part ça une nouvelle licence vraiment inédite aux consoles actuelles , ça ne serait pas du luxe...
    adamjensen posted the 10/27/2025 at 12:05 PM
    mercure7 byakuyatybw
    burningcrimson posted the 10/27/2025 at 12:26 PM
    akinen Pareil que toi.
