The Adventures of Elliot : The Millenium Tales
[Question] Nintendo Direct : Quels jeux allez-vous prendre sur Switch 2?
Nintendo a récapitulé dans un tweet toutes les annonces faites hier :



Parmi ces annonces, je pense prendre ces jeux :



Et vous, quel titre vous a fait de l'œil? Allez-vous les prendre malgré le format de certains de ces titres?

Source : https://x.com/NintendoFrance/status/1951311966955261998?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet/
    posted the 08/01/2025 at 06:30 PM by link49
    comments (18)
    cyr posted the 08/01/2025 at 06:31 PM
    Pas d'image.... sibon le jeux de souris me tente bien
    narustorm posted the 08/01/2025 at 06:34 PM
    Ba gkc c'est mort
    Donc pour l'instant hyrule warriors
    A voir se qui va sortir en cartouche complet et c'est dommage parceque j'aurai pris beaucoup de jeux sinon le concept switch c'est vraiment ma came mais bon...

    Je vais continué à me faire une ludothèque switch 1 de fou
    link49 posted the 08/01/2025 at 06:35 PM
    Cyr Pour moi, la meilleur annonce reste The Adventures of Elliot : The Millenium Tales de Square-Enix.
    guiguif posted the 08/01/2025 at 06:36 PM
    Les seuls qui m’intéressent sont Elliot et MHS3, mais qu'ils sortent sur PS5, ça sera sur PS5.
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/01/2025 at 06:37 PM
    Tous les jeux en GKC, je n'achètes pas, donc la question est vite réglé.
    ducknsexe posted the 08/01/2025 at 06:38 PM
    Elliot
    Pac man world 2
    yukilin posted the 08/01/2025 at 06:43 PM
    Moi ça sera uniquement MH Stories 3 et The Adventures of Elliot.
    Le reste ne m'intéresse pas.
    roivas posted the 08/01/2025 at 06:56 PM
    Ça dépendra déjà si c'est des jeux en physique ou en key Card ^^;
    Si en physique: FFT, Elliot, MHS3 & ptet m'essayer au Yakuza depuis le temps que j'en entend parler.
    Hyrule Warrior sera en physique donc lui c'est sur
    masharu posted the 08/01/2025 at 07:02 PM
    Aucun jeu sous clé, PS5 (comme Ubisoft) ou NS2.
    yogfei posted the 08/01/2025 at 07:04 PM
    link49 Idem pour la meilleure annonce, la demo m'a complétement convaincu c'est ma came

    The Adventures of Elliot : The Millenium Tales
    Monster hunter stories en fonction des tests
    Hela
    Yakuza kiwami 1 et 2, j'avais adoré le premier yakuza ca me donnera une occasion de le refaire en plus beau
    Octopath zero
    Plant vs zombie replanted
    FF Tactics

    Pas mal d'heures de jeux en perspective déjà
    yogfei posted the 08/01/2025 at 07:06 PM
    Pour les GKC je comprends les collectionneurs que ca embête perso j'achète, je revend, sauf de très rares exceptions... Donc ca ne me dérange pas
    wickette posted the 08/01/2025 at 07:06 PM
    FF Tactics

    MH stories 3 je vais attendre de voir les retours, si c'est pour avoir une histoire en mode bisounours non merci

    Et le Eliott je dois faire la démo pour décider mais à vue d'oeil je pense le prendre à terme
    fdestroyer posted the 08/01/2025 at 07:15 PM
    Si par miracle incroyable MHS3 sort en cartouche, il m'intéresserai.

    Hyrule Warriors sinon
    tripy73 posted the 08/01/2025 at 07:52 PM
    Rien pour moi, le MH Stories 3 m'intrigue mais faut voir ce qu'il donne et ce sera sur PC si je le prends.
    rbz posted the 08/01/2025 at 07:59 PM
    vraiment un début de gen aussi poussif que celle de la ps5.
    solarr posted the 08/01/2025 at 08:12 PM
    Si les Yakuza sont en cartouche, je prendrai.

    - Hyrule Warriors
    - Shinobi Art of Vengeance en IMPORT car sur cartouche !
    - Daemon X Machina : Titanic Scion.

    Voilà.
    solarr posted the 08/01/2025 at 08:14 PM
    Shinobi, j'ai dû confondre avec la version NS1 qui est en code en Europe.
    ducknsexe posted the 08/01/2025 at 08:14 PM
    link49 pac man world 2 c'est d ailleurs un remake des version GC, ps2 xbox
