Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
name :
The Adventures of Elliot : The Millenium Tales
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18413
visites since opening :
30611309
link49
> blog
[Question] Nintendo Direct : Quels jeux allez-vous prendre sur Switch 2?
Nintendo a récapitulé dans un tweet toutes les annonces faites hier :
Parmi ces annonces, je pense prendre ces jeux :
Et vous, quel titre vous a fait de l'œil? Allez-vous les prendre malgré le format de certains de ces titres?
Source :
https://x.com/NintendoFrance/status/1951311966955261998?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet/
tags :
posted the 08/01/2025 at 06:30 PM by
link49
comments (
18
)
cyr
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 06:31 PM
Pas d'image.... sibon le jeux de souris me tente bien
narustorm
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 06:34 PM
Ba gkc c'est mort
Donc pour l'instant hyrule warriors
A voir se qui va sortir en cartouche complet et c'est dommage parceque j'aurai pris beaucoup de jeux sinon le concept switch c'est vraiment ma came mais bon...
Je vais continué à me faire une ludothèque switch 1 de fou
link49
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 06:35 PM
Cyr
Pour moi, la meilleur annonce reste The Adventures of Elliot : The Millenium Tales de Square-Enix.
guiguif
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 06:36 PM
Les seuls qui m’intéressent sont Elliot et MHS3, mais qu'ils sortent sur PS5, ça sera sur PS5.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 06:37 PM
Tous les jeux en GKC, je n'achètes pas, donc la question est vite réglé.
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 06:38 PM
Elliot
Pac man world 2
yukilin
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 06:43 PM
Moi ça sera uniquement MH Stories 3 et The Adventures of Elliot.
Le reste ne m'intéresse pas.
Le reste ne m'intéresse pas.
roivas
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 06:56 PM
Ça dépendra déjà si c'est des jeux en physique ou en key Card ^^;
Si en physique: FFT, Elliot, MHS3 & ptet m'essayer au Yakuza depuis le temps que j'en entend parler.
Hyrule Warrior sera en physique donc lui c'est sur
masharu
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 07:02 PM
Aucun jeu sous clé, PS5 (comme Ubisoft) ou NS2.
yogfei
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 07:04 PM
link49
Idem pour la meilleure annonce, la demo m'a complétement convaincu c'est ma came
The Adventures of Elliot : The Millenium Tales
Monster hunter stories en fonction des tests
Hela
Yakuza kiwami 1 et 2, j'avais adoré le premier yakuza ca me donnera une occasion de le refaire en plus beau
Octopath zero
Plant vs zombie replanted
FF Tactics
Pas mal d'heures de jeux en perspective déjà
yogfei
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 07:06 PM
Pour les GKC je comprends les collectionneurs que ca embête perso j'achète, je revend, sauf de très rares exceptions... Donc ca ne me dérange pas
wickette
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 07:06 PM
FF Tactics
MH stories 3 je vais attendre de voir les retours, si c'est pour avoir une histoire en mode bisounours non merci
Et le Eliott je dois faire la démo pour décider mais à vue d'oeil je pense le prendre à terme
fdestroyer
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 07:15 PM
Si par miracle incroyable MHS3 sort en cartouche, il m'intéresserai.
Hyrule Warriors sinon
Hyrule Warriors sinon
tripy73
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 07:52 PM
Rien pour moi, le MH Stories 3 m'intrigue mais faut voir ce qu'il donne et ce sera sur PC si je le prends.
rbz
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 07:59 PM
vraiment un début de gen aussi poussif que celle de la ps5.
solarr
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 08:12 PM
Si les Yakuza sont en cartouche, je prendrai.
- Hyrule Warriors
- Shinobi Art of Vengeance en IMPORT car sur cartouche !
- Daemon X Machina : Titanic Scion.
Voilà.
solarr
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 08:14 PM
Shinobi, j'ai dû confondre avec la version NS1 qui est en code en Europe.
ducknsexe
posted
the 08/01/2025 at 08:14 PM
link49
pac man world 2 c'est d ailleurs un remake des version GC, ps2 xbox
Donc pour l'instant hyrule warriors
A voir se qui va sortir en cartouche complet et c'est dommage parceque j'aurai pris beaucoup de jeux sinon le concept switch c'est vraiment ma came mais bon...
Je vais continué à me faire une ludothèque switch 1 de fou
Pac man world 2
Le reste ne m'intéresse pas.
Si en physique: FFT, Elliot, MHS3 & ptet m'essayer au Yakuza depuis le temps que j'en entend parler.
Hyrule Warrior sera en physique donc lui c'est sur
The Adventures of Elliot : The Millenium Tales
Monster hunter stories en fonction des tests
Hela
Yakuza kiwami 1 et 2, j'avais adoré le premier yakuza ca me donnera une occasion de le refaire en plus beau
Octopath zero
Plant vs zombie replanted
FF Tactics
Pas mal d'heures de jeux en perspective déjà
MH stories 3 je vais attendre de voir les retours, si c'est pour avoir une histoire en mode bisounours non merci
Et le Eliott je dois faire la démo pour décider mais à vue d'oeil je pense le prendre à terme
Hyrule Warriors sinon
- Hyrule Warriors
- Shinobi Art of Vengeance en IMPORT car sur cartouche !
- Daemon X Machina : Titanic Scion.
Voilà.