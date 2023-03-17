profile
Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire, Horizon Zero Dawn ect...) est décédé
L'acteur connu pour ses roles de Cedric Daniels dans The Wire, Charon dans John Wick, Wesker dans la serie Resident Evil de Netflix, Sylens dans Horizon Zero Dawn/Forbidden West ou encore Zavala dans Destiny est mort aujourd'hui a l'age de 60 ans.

https://www.ign.com/articles/lance-reddick-star-of-the-wire-and-john-wick-dies-at-60
    idd, killia
    posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:30 PM by guiguif
    comments (30)
    idd posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:31 PM
    Oh non je l'aimais bien !
    The Fringe
    RIP Mr :/
    skuldleif posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:34 PM
    putin....
    en excellente santé et hop d'un coup ...
    comme carrie fisher 60 ans bcps trops tot
    serve posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:34 PM
    Ah sérieux oO
    shinz0 posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:36 PM
    Putain dégouté R.I.P.

    The Wire, Fringe, John Wick...
    hayatevibritania posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:38 PM
    Putain, je l'appréciais beaucoup, c'était l'unique acteur de qualité de la série RE. Bien envie de me refaire The Wire et Fringe.
    colt posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:39 PM
    un excellent acteur en plus...RIP
    testament posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:42 PM
    51love posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:45 PM
    Très bon acteur et charismatique.

    Et ben, quelle mauvaise surprise.. triste pour lui et ses proches, parfois la mort passe sans prevenir.
    marchand2sable posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:50 PM
    il est mort de quoi? Choquant, RIP en tout cas.
    bigsnake posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:55 PM
    RIP
    killia posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:55 PM
    Mais naaaan
    minbox posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:55 PM
    R.I.P.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:58 PM
    Putain le choc
    Vraiment triste ;(
    wilhelm posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:58 PM
    Dommage, bon acteur.

    REP.
    kinectical posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:02 PM
    Bordel ces choquant comme nouvelle je l’écoutais en jouant à Destiny 2 et me disais à quel point j’aime pas Zavala mais comment j’adore cet acteur et la japprend cette nouvelle….mais non
    slyder posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:09 PM
    Putaiiiin Rip !!!
    ducknsexe posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:15 PM
    Mort de cause naturel apparemment. IA police l on retrouvé cher lui.

    RIP je l avais connu dans la série resident evil. Un bon acteur.
    lalisa posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:16 PM
    Il a aussi jouer dans LOST. Et il devait jouer dans la Serie Percy Jackson dans le rôle de Zeus en 2024.
    guyllan posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:17 PM
    Un acteur charismatique, en effet, que j'ai remarqué pour la première fois dans l'excellente série Oz.
    shanks posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:28 PM
    "cause naturelle" à 62 ans ?
    raioh posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:30 PM
    Un pilier de The Wire. Triste.
    pouchka posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:36 PM
    shanks Une maladie est une cause naturelle donc 62 ans c'est pas étonnant.
    pimoody posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:41 PM
    shanks Cause Naturel : Pfizer

    Blagounette à part, je l'adorais dans Lost (et Fringe), très bon acteur de série, mais parfois trop utilisé dans les mêmes rôles.
    link571 posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:42 PM
    Mais non RIP
    walterwhite posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:44 PM
    RiP …
    yanssou posted the 03/17/2023 at 08:58 PM
    Mais non , la mort ne prévient pas
    sandman posted the 03/17/2023 at 09:03 PM
    RIP
    shambala93 posted the 03/17/2023 at 09:11 PM
    Un excellent acteur
    wickette posted the 03/17/2023 at 09:15 PM
    shanks le contexte legal ici

    Naturel veut dire non provoqué (assassinat ou autre)
    brookk posted the 03/17/2023 at 09:24 PM
