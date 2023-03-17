accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
articles :
5759
visites since opening :
8979663
guiguif
> blog
all
Lance Reddick (John Wick, The Wire, Horizon Zero Dawn ect...) est décédé
L'acteur connu pour ses roles de Cedric Daniels dans The Wire, Charon dans John Wick, Wesker dans la serie Resident Evil de Netflix, Sylens dans Horizon Zero Dawn/Forbidden West ou encore Zavala dans Destiny est mort aujourd'hui a l'age de 60 ans.
https://www.ign.com/articles/lance-reddick-star-of-the-wire-and-john-wick-dies-at-60
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
idd
,
killia
posted the 03/17/2023 at 07:30 PM by
guiguif
comments (
30
)
idd
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:31 PM
Oh non je l'aimais bien !
The Fringe
RIP Mr :/
skuldleif
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:34 PM
putin....
en excellente santé et hop d'un coup ...
comme carrie fisher 60 ans bcps trops tot
serve
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:34 PM
Ah sérieux oO
shinz0
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:36 PM
Putain dégouté R.I.P.
The Wire, Fringe, John Wick...
hayatevibritania
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:38 PM
Putain, je l'appréciais beaucoup, c'était l'unique acteur de qualité de la série RE. Bien envie de me refaire The Wire et Fringe.
colt
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:39 PM
un excellent acteur en plus...RIP
testament
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:42 PM
51love
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:45 PM
Très bon acteur et charismatique.
Et ben, quelle mauvaise surprise.. triste pour lui et ses proches, parfois la mort passe sans prevenir.
marchand2sable
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:50 PM
il est mort de quoi? Choquant, RIP en tout cas.
bigsnake
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:55 PM
RIP
killia
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:55 PM
Mais naaaan
minbox
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:55 PM
R.I.P.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:58 PM
Putain le choc
Vraiment triste ;(
wilhelm
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 07:58 PM
Dommage, bon acteur.
REP.
kinectical
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:02 PM
Bordel ces choquant comme nouvelle je l’écoutais en jouant à Destiny 2 et me disais à quel point j’aime pas Zavala mais comment j’adore cet acteur et la japprend cette nouvelle….mais non
slyder
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:09 PM
Putaiiiin Rip !!!
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:15 PM
Mort de cause naturel apparemment. IA police l on retrouvé cher lui.
RIP je l avais connu dans la série resident evil. Un bon acteur.
lalisa
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:16 PM
Il a aussi jouer dans LOST. Et il devait jouer dans la Serie Percy Jackson dans le rôle de Zeus en 2024.
guyllan
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:17 PM
Un acteur charismatique, en effet, que j'ai remarqué pour la première fois dans l'excellente série Oz.
shanks
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:28 PM
"cause naturelle" à 62 ans ?
raioh
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:30 PM
Un pilier de The Wire. Triste.
pouchka
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:36 PM
shanks
Une maladie est une cause naturelle donc 62 ans c'est pas étonnant.
pimoody
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:41 PM
shanks
Cause Naturel : Pfizer
Blagounette à part, je l'adorais dans Lost (et Fringe), très bon acteur de série, mais parfois trop utilisé dans les mêmes rôles.
link571
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:42 PM
Mais non
RIP
walterwhite
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:44 PM
RiP …
yanssou
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 08:58 PM
Mais non , la mort ne prévient pas
sandman
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 09:03 PM
RIP
shambala93
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 09:11 PM
Un excellent acteur
wickette
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 09:15 PM
shanks
le contexte legal ici
Naturel veut dire non provoqué (assassinat ou autre)
brookk
posted
the 03/17/2023 at 09:24 PM
