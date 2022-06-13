profile
Xbox, c'est 50 jeux dans les 12 prochains mois !


Dont la grande majorité disponibles dans le Xbox Game Pass

Et pour 2024...
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/xbox-promet-de-sortir-50-jeux-dans-les-12-prochains-mois/
    posted the 06/13/2022 at 03:37 AM by suzukube
    comments (12)
    kinectical posted the 06/13/2022 at 03:43 AM
    Comme j’ai dit dans un autre article …..vous avez pas remarquer Hellblade 2 à disparue complètement
    suzukube posted the 06/13/2022 at 03:46 AM
    kinectical C'est le One More Thing de la conférence de mardi et BOOM DROP SHADOW DANS LA NUIT
    kinectical posted the 06/13/2022 at 03:51 AM
    suzukube ces le one more thing pour le show de 2023 tue sis ils ont annoncer tellement de jeux pour les 12 prochain mois ils doivent en garder pour fin 2023
    suzukube posted the 06/13/2022 at 03:54 AM
    kinectical Oui il "faut en garder sous la pédale" Ne pas abattre tous ces atouts ! C'est stratégique
    kinectical posted the 06/13/2022 at 03:57 AM
    suzukube rendu la Sony fait un state of play avec Gow Ragnarok ils ont gagner
    suzukube posted the 06/13/2022 at 03:59 AM
    kinectical Ne faites pas trop les malins sur PS5, parce que si GOW est retardé à 2023, vous allez l'attendre autant que Starfield
    kinectical posted the 06/13/2022 at 04:05 AM
    suzukube jai meme pas fini GOW 1 alors je suis bon
    suzukube posted the 06/13/2022 at 04:07 AM
    kinectical FM7 vs FM8 : https://youtu.be/8Amb3hjUyBE

    C'est intéressant hem hem !
    kinectical posted the 06/13/2022 at 04:07 AM
    suzukube j’ai encore a finir Gow ,Horizon 2 ,Ratchet 2 ,Kena j’ai presque fini Demon souls et Ghost of Tsushima il me reste son dlc bref jsuis bon sur ps5
    kinectical posted the 06/13/2022 at 04:13 AM
    suzukube ces fini pour moi les Forza tant qu’il n’y auras pas de renouveau dans le gameplay qui change vraiment la donne
    matarise posted the 06/13/2022 at 04:14 AM
    Tellement de jeux que j'attends a partir de septembre je vais avoir de quoi faire par contre cette été risque d'être assez vide je vais regarder du côté des Inde voir se qui aura
    suzukube posted the 06/13/2022 at 04:15 AM
    matarise Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ft. Mario Strikers
