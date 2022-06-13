accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
117
Likes
suzukube
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2696
visites since opening :
4204940
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
Xbox, c'est 50 jeux dans les 12 prochains mois !
Dont la grande majorité disponibles dans le Xbox Game Pass
Et pour 2024...
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/xbox-promet-de-sortir-50-jeux-dans-les-12-prochains-mois/
posted the 06/13/2022 at 03:37 AM by
suzukube
comments (
12
)
kinectical
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 03:43 AM
Comme j’ai dit dans un autre article …..vous avez pas remarquer Hellblade 2 à disparue complètement
suzukube
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 03:46 AM
kinectical
C'est le One More Thing de la conférence de mardi et BOOM DROP SHADOW DANS LA NUIT
kinectical
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 03:51 AM
suzukube
ces le one more thing pour le show de 2023 tue sis ils ont annoncer tellement de jeux pour les 12 prochain mois ils doivent en garder pour fin 2023
suzukube
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 03:54 AM
kinectical
Oui il "faut en garder sous la pédale"
Ne pas abattre tous ces atouts ! C'est stratégique
kinectical
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 03:57 AM
suzukube
rendu la Sony fait un state of play avec Gow Ragnarok ils ont gagner
suzukube
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 03:59 AM
kinectical
Ne faites pas trop les malins sur PS5, parce que si GOW est retardé à 2023, vous allez l'attendre autant que Starfield
kinectical
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 04:05 AM
suzukube
jai meme pas fini GOW 1 alors je suis bon
suzukube
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 04:07 AM
kinectical
FM7 vs FM8 :
https://youtu.be/8Amb3hjUyBE
C'est intéressant hem hem !
kinectical
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 04:07 AM
suzukube
j’ai encore a finir Gow ,Horizon 2 ,Ratchet 2 ,Kena j’ai presque fini Demon souls et Ghost of Tsushima il me reste son dlc bref jsuis bon sur ps5
kinectical
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 04:13 AM
suzukube
ces fini pour moi les Forza tant qu’il n’y auras pas de renouveau dans le gameplay qui change vraiment la donne
matarise
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 04:14 AM
Tellement de jeux que j'attends a partir de septembre je vais avoir de quoi faire par contre cette été risque d'être assez vide je vais regarder du côté des Inde voir se qui aura
suzukube
posted
the 06/13/2022 at 04:15 AM
matarise
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 ft. Mario Strikers
C'est intéressant hem hem !