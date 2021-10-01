« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
[Spécial] Top 5 / Indé / Gamekyo
Spécial = Top Indé


Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 5 jeux différents en une seul fois (réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).

Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.

Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux choisis.

Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 5 indé de Gamekyo.

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés.
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.

Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos titres choisis) :
Hollow Knight (16 Points)
Cuphead (3 Points)
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (2 Points)
Salt and Sanctuary (1 Point)
Dust : An Elysian Tail (1 Point)
Streets of Rage 4 (4 Points)
Bloodstained : Curse of the Moon (2 Points)
Sisters Royale (1 Point)
Horizon Chase Turbo (2 Points)
Hades (9 Points)
Subnautica (5 Points)
Into the Breach (5 Points)
Disco Elysium (4 Points)
Planet Coaster (1 Point)
Stardew Valley (1 Point)
Undertale (1 Point)
Celeste (5 Points)
Mutant year zero (1 Point)
Darkest Dungeon (4 Points)
Halcyon 6 (1 Point)
Cosmic star heroine (1 Point)
Dex (2 Points)
Katana zero (2 Points)
Party hard (1 Point)
Kingdom : New Lands (1 Point)
EverSpace (1 Point)
Wonder Boy : The Dragon's Trap (1 Point)
Call of the Sea (1 Point)
Hyper Light drifter (3 Points)
Showel knight (1 Point)
Outer Wilds (3 Points)
Transistor (1 Point)
Faster Than Light (3 Points)
Wargroove (1 Point)
Return of the Obra Dinn (1 Point)
The Binding Of Isaac (3 Points)
Satisfactory (1 Point)
The Witness (1 Point)
Inside (1 Point)
The Messenger (2 Points)
Dead Cells (3 Points)
Dungeon of the endless (1 Point)
What Remains of Edith Finch (1 Point)
Tower Fall (1 Point)
Gris (3 Points)
FTL (1 Point)
Super Meat Boy (1 Point)
Infinite Factory (1 Point)
Gorogoa (1 Point)
Rocket league (3 Points)
Guacamelee (1 Point)
Dead nation (1 Point)
Pinball fx 3 (1 Point)
Bloodstained : Ritual Of The Night (2 Points)
Ori and the blind forest (2 Points)
Haven (1 Point)
Hotline Miami (1 Point)
Ori and the will of the wisps (1 Point)
    posted the 01/10/2021 at 10:45 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (27)
    edgar posted the 01/10/2021 at 10:53 AM
    - Hollow Knight

    - Cuphead

    - Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

    - Salt and Sanctuary

    - Dust : An Elysian Tail
    treasurefan posted the 01/10/2021 at 10:59 AM
    1 - Streets of Rage 4

    2 - Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

    3 - Bloodstained : Curse of the Moon

    4 - Sisters Royale

    5 - Horizon Chase Turbo
    anakaris posted the 01/10/2021 at 10:59 AM
    Hades

    Subnautica

    Into the Breach

    Disco Elysium

    Planet Coaster
    noishe posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:00 AM
    - Hollow Knight

    - Stardew Valley

    - Undertale

    - Celeste

    - Disco Elysium
    lefab88 posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:07 AM
    - Hades

    - Disco Elysium

    - Subnautica

    - Cuphead

    - In to the Breach
    ducknsexe posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:10 AM
    -hollow knight

    -céleste

    -bloodstained

    -Mutant year zero

    -Darkest Dungeon
    zekk posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:12 AM
    - Halcyon 6
    -cosmic star heroine
    -dex
    -katana zero
    -party hard
    slad posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:21 AM
    - Hyper Light Drifter
    - Into The Breach
    - Outer Wilds
    - Hollow Knight
    - Transistor

    Ptain c'est pas facile j'aurais bien mis Hotline Miami, Salt & Sanctuary, Oxygen Not Included, ...
    wazaaabi posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:26 AM
    Je n’en ai pas fais assez pour en choisir 5
    Clairement Hollow Knight en 1
    Dead cell en 2 mais après je ne sais pas lesquels choisir
    plistter posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:26 AM
    Into the Breach
    Faster Than Light
    Wargroove
    Street of Rage 4
    Return of the Obra Dinn
    flom posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:28 AM
    OK. J ai effacer mon précédent COm

    1)hollow knight
    2)celeste
    3)hyper Light drifter
    4)showel knight
    5)street of rage 4
    whiteweedow25 posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:29 AM
    -Outer Wilds
    -The Binding Of Isaac
    -Subnautica
    -Faster Than Light
    -Satisfactory
    musm posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:31 AM
    -The Witness
    -Inside
    -Cuphead
    -Hollow Knight
    -Disco Elysium
    battossai posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:35 AM
    Hollow Knight
    The Messenger
    Darkest Dungeon
    Building of Isaac
    Dead Cells
    fiveagainstone posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:42 AM
    -Hadès
    -Darkest dungeon
    -Hollow Knight
    -Into the breach
    -Dungeon of the endless

    J'aurais bien mis Shinsekai, mais ça vient de Capcom.
    olimar59 posted the 01/10/2021 at 11:44 AM
    Hollow Knight, Hadès, What Remains of Edith Finch, Hyper Light Drifter et Dead Cells
    octobar posted the 01/10/2021 at 12:07 PM
    Pfff. Voilà bien une catégorie où les genres et expériences sont tellement variées et n'ont rien à voir entre elles qu'il m'est juste impossible de faire un top. Je vais donc juste mettre ceux pour qui personne ne va voter et qui sont toutes des expériences complètement différentes.

    -Tower Fall
    -Gris
    -FTL
    -Super Meat Boy
    -Infinite Factory
    -Gorogoa
    misterbe posted the 01/10/2021 at 12:07 PM
    Horizon Chase turbo
    Rocket league (c’est bien un jeu indé non?)
    Guacamelee
    Dead nation
    Pinball fx 3
    osga posted the 01/10/2021 at 12:09 PM
    Subnautica
    Faster Than Light
    Hollow Knight
    Hades
    Bloodstained : Ritual Of The Night
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/10/2021 at 12:21 PM
    misterbe comme pour wazaaabi avec Little Nightmare, Steam met Rocket league en indé, donc je prends en compte les deux.
    thelastone posted the 01/10/2021 at 12:24 PM
    1-Hollow knight
    2-dead celles
    3-Hades
    4-Ori and the blind forest
    5-bloodstained curse of the moon
    killia posted the 01/10/2021 at 12:32 PM
    1) Gris
    2) Haven
    3) Hollow Knight
    4) Celeste
    5) Streets of Rage 4
    antenoot posted the 01/10/2021 at 12:33 PM
    Je suis étonné de ne voir aucun vote pour Hotline Miami, qu'à cela ne tienne !

    Hollow Knight
    Binding of Isaac
    Hotline Miami
    Gris
    Hades
    darkshao posted the 01/10/2021 at 01:10 PM
    Hollow Knight
    Hades
    Dex
    Ori and the blind forest
    Ori and the will of the wisps
    kevisiano posted the 01/10/2021 at 01:14 PM
    Hollow Knight
    Celeste
    The Messenger
    Rocket League
    Katana ZERO
    ostream posted the 01/10/2021 at 01:16 PM
    1) Subnautica
    2) Hollow Knight
    3) Outer Wild
    4) Hadès
    5) Rocket League
    nindo64 posted the 01/10/2021 at 01:40 PM
    Hollow Knight (même si je ne l'ai pas encore fini)
    Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    Limbo
    World of Goo
    Rocket League
