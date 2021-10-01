Spécial = Top Indé

Mardi Minuit

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés.

Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 5 jeux différents(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.Vous avez jusqu’àpour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux choisis.Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 5 indé de Gamekyo.Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos titres choisis) :Cuphead (3 Points)Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (2 Points)Salt and Sanctuary (1 Point)Dust : An Elysian Tail (1 Point)Streets of Rage 4 (4 Points)Bloodstained : Curse of the Moon (2 Points)Sisters Royale (1 Point)Horizon Chase Turbo (2 Points)Hades (9 Points)Subnautica (5 Points)Into the Breach (5 Points)Disco Elysium (4 Points)Planet Coaster (1 Point)Stardew Valley (1 Point)Undertale (1 Point)Celeste (5 Points)Mutant year zero (1 Point)Darkest Dungeon (4 Points)Halcyon 6 (1 Point)Cosmic star heroine (1 Point)Dex (2 Points)Katana zero (2 Points)Party hard (1 Point)Kingdom : New Lands (1 Point)EverSpace (1 Point)Wonder Boy : The Dragon's Trap (1 Point)Call of the Sea (1 Point)Hyper Light drifter (3 Points)Showel knight (1 Point)Outer Wilds (3 Points)Transistor (1 Point)Faster Than Light (3 Points)Wargroove (1 Point)Return of the Obra Dinn (1 Point)The Binding Of Isaac (3 Points)Satisfactory (1 Point)The Witness (1 Point)Inside (1 Point)The Messenger (2 Points)Dead Cells (3 Points)Dungeon of the endless (1 Point)What Remains of Edith Finch (1 Point)Tower Fall (1 Point)Gris (3 Points)FTL (1 Point)Super Meat Boy (1 Point)Infinite Factory (1 Point)Gorogoa (1 Point)Rocket league (3 Points)Guacamelee (1 Point)Dead nation (1 Point)Pinball fx 3 (1 Point)Bloodstained : Ritual Of The Night (2 Points)Ori and the blind forest (2 Points)Haven (1 Point)Hotline Miami (1 Point)Ori and the will of the wisps (1 Point)