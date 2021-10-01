Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 5 jeux différents en une seul fois
(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).
Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.
Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit
pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux choisis.
Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 5 indé de Gamekyo.
J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés.
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.
Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos titres choisis) :
Hollow Knight (16 Points)
Cuphead (3 Points)
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (2 Points)
Salt and Sanctuary (1 Point)
Dust : An Elysian Tail (1 Point)
Streets of Rage 4 (4 Points)
Bloodstained : Curse of the Moon (2 Points)
Sisters Royale (1 Point)
Horizon Chase Turbo (2 Points)
Hades (9 Points)
Subnautica (5 Points)
Into the Breach (5 Points)
Disco Elysium (4 Points)
Planet Coaster (1 Point)
Stardew Valley (1 Point)
Undertale (1 Point)
Celeste (5 Points)
Mutant year zero (1 Point)
Darkest Dungeon (4 Points)
Halcyon 6 (1 Point)
Cosmic star heroine (1 Point)
Dex (2 Points)
Katana zero (2 Points)
Party hard (1 Point)
Kingdom : New Lands (1 Point)
EverSpace (1 Point)
Wonder Boy : The Dragon's Trap (1 Point)
Call of the Sea (1 Point)
Hyper Light drifter (3 Points)
Showel knight (1 Point)
Outer Wilds (3 Points)
Transistor (1 Point)
Faster Than Light (3 Points)
Wargroove (1 Point)
Return of the Obra Dinn (1 Point)
The Binding Of Isaac (3 Points)
Satisfactory (1 Point)
The Witness (1 Point)
Inside (1 Point)
The Messenger (2 Points)
Dead Cells (3 Points)
Dungeon of the endless (1 Point)
What Remains of Edith Finch (1 Point)
Tower Fall (1 Point)
Gris (3 Points)
FTL (1 Point)
Super Meat Boy (1 Point)
Infinite Factory (1 Point)
Gorogoa (1 Point)
Rocket league (3 Points)
Guacamelee (1 Point)
Dead nation (1 Point)
Pinball fx 3 (1 Point)
Bloodstained : Ritual Of The Night (2 Points)
Ori and the blind forest (2 Points)
Haven (1 Point)
Hotline Miami (1 Point)
Ori and the will of the wisps (1 Point)
- Cuphead
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Salt and Sanctuary
- Dust : An Elysian Tail
2 - Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
3 - Bloodstained : Curse of the Moon
4 - Sisters Royale
5 - Horizon Chase Turbo
Subnautica
Into the Breach
Disco Elysium
Planet Coaster
- Stardew Valley
- Undertale
- Celeste
- Disco Elysium
- Disco Elysium
- Subnautica
- Cuphead
- In to the Breach
-céleste
-bloodstained
-Mutant year zero
-Darkest Dungeon
-cosmic star heroine
-dex
-katana zero
-party hard
- Into The Breach
- Outer Wilds
- Hollow Knight
- Transistor
Ptain c'est pas facile j'aurais bien mis Hotline Miami, Salt & Sanctuary, Oxygen Not Included, ...
Clairement Hollow Knight en 1
Dead cell en 2 mais après je ne sais pas lesquels choisir
Faster Than Light
Wargroove
Street of Rage 4
Return of the Obra Dinn
1)hollow knight
2)celeste
3)hyper Light drifter
4)showel knight
5)street of rage 4
-The Binding Of Isaac
-Subnautica
-Faster Than Light
-Satisfactory
-Inside
-Cuphead
-Hollow Knight
-Disco Elysium
The Messenger
Darkest Dungeon
Building of Isaac
Dead Cells
-Darkest dungeon
-Hollow Knight
-Into the breach
-Dungeon of the endless
J'aurais bien mis Shinsekai, mais ça vient de Capcom.
-Tower Fall
-Gris
-FTL
-Super Meat Boy
-Infinite Factory
-Gorogoa
Rocket league (c’est bien un jeu indé non?)
Guacamelee
Dead nation
Pinball fx 3
Faster Than Light
Hollow Knight
Hades
Bloodstained : Ritual Of The Night
2-dead celles
3-Hades
4-Ori and the blind forest
5-bloodstained curse of the moon
2) Haven
3) Hollow Knight
4) Celeste
5) Streets of Rage 4
Hollow Knight
Binding of Isaac
Hotline Miami
Gris
Hades
Hades
Dex
Ori and the blind forest
Ori and the will of the wisps
Celeste
The Messenger
Rocket League
Katana ZERO
2) Hollow Knight
3) Outer Wild
4) Hadès
5) Rocket League
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Limbo
World of Goo
Rocket League