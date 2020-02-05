ajouter un tigre
The Last of Us : Partie II
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
[Bon plan] The Last of US part II +20€ en CC
Le jeu The Last of US part II dans sa version classique avec 20€ offerts en CC sur la Fnac, c'est pas mal.




Lien direct Fnac
The Last of US part II
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3Dthe%2Blast%2Bof%2Bus%2Bpart%2B2%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
    posted the 05/02/2020 at 11:28 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    marcus62 posted the 05/02/2020 at 11:31 AM
    Intéressant ! Merci pour le lien
    contra posted the 05/02/2020 at 11:49 AM
    Moi je me suis déjà fait pigeonner par Micromania..
    shinz0 posted the 05/02/2020 at 11:56 AM
    Le prix va sûrement baisser mais je l'avais précommandé à 59,99€ + 20€ offert
    ioop posted the 05/02/2020 at 12:05 PM
    c'est le cas depuis début octobre, cela fait 7mois mais bon ....

    59,99€ + 20€ offerts

    https://i.postimg.cc/sgpjhq3H/lastofus.png
    shinz0 posted the 05/02/2020 at 12:12 PM
    ioop actuellement il est à 64,99€

    Le prix a augmenté
    ioop posted the 05/02/2020 at 12:15 PM
    shinz0 oui mais ça ne fait que ça depuis des mois 69,90€ puis 59,99€ puis 64,99€ ça bouge au fil des mois et ça va redescendre à 59,99€ + 20€ offerts prochainement (au pire des cas 59,99€ + 10 ou 15€ offerts)
    minbox posted the 05/02/2020 at 12:28 PM
    C'est bon c'est réservé
    kratoszeus posted the 05/02/2020 at 12:30 PM
    Le jeu de la gen arrive dans moins de 2 mois !
    fretide posted the 05/02/2020 at 12:37 PM
    Tellement hâte!!!!
    jawolff posted the 05/02/2020 at 12:39 PM
    Je prends la version à 89€.
    Par conte ton lien est sponsorisé ? C'est quand même plus honnête de le dire..
    dedad posted the 05/02/2020 at 12:52 PM
    J-48
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/02/2020 at 12:57 PM
    jawolff si tu suis Gamekyo depuis longtemps, tout le monde sait que mes liens sont sponso (Amazon et Fnac)
