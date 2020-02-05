accueil
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
[Bon plan] The Last of US part II +20€ en CC
Le jeu The Last of US part II dans sa version classique avec 20€ offerts en CC sur la Fnac, c'est pas mal.
Lien direct Fnac
The Last of US part II
https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=12665&awinaffid=620339&clickref=Shacka&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fnac.com%2FSearchResult%2FResultList.aspx%3FSCat%3D0%25211%26Search%3Dthe%2Blast%2Bof%2Bus%2Bpart%2B2%26sft%3D1%26sa%3D1
posted the 05/02/2020 at 11:28 AM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (
12
)
marcus62
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 11:31 AM
Intéressant ! Merci pour le lien
contra
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 11:49 AM
Moi je me suis déjà fait pigeonner par Micromania..
shinz0
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 11:56 AM
Le prix va sûrement baisser mais je l'avais précommandé à 59,99€ + 20€ offert
ioop
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 12:05 PM
c'est le cas depuis début octobre, cela fait 7mois mais bon ....
59,99€ + 20€ offerts
https://i.postimg.cc/sgpjhq3H/lastofus.png
shinz0
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 12:12 PM
ioop
actuellement il est à 64,99€
Le prix a augmenté
ioop
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 12:15 PM
shinz0
oui mais ça ne fait que ça depuis des mois 69,90€ puis 59,99€ puis 64,99€ ça bouge au fil des mois et ça va redescendre à 59,99€ + 20€ offerts prochainement (au pire des cas 59,99€ + 10 ou 15€ offerts)
minbox
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 12:28 PM
C'est bon c'est réservé
kratoszeus
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 12:30 PM
Le jeu de la gen arrive dans moins de 2 mois !
fretide
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 12:37 PM
Tellement hâte!!!!
jawolff
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 12:39 PM
Je prends la version à 89€.
Par conte ton lien est sponsorisé ? C'est quand même plus honnête de le dire..
dedad
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 12:52 PM
J-48
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 05/02/2020 at 12:57 PM
jawolff
si tu suis Gamekyo depuis longtemps, tout le monde sait que mes liens sont sponso (Amazon et Fnac)
bold
59,99€ + 20€ offerts
https://i.postimg.cc/sgpjhq3H/lastofus.png
Le prix a augmenté
Par conte ton lien est sponsorisé ? C'est quand même plus honnête de le dire..