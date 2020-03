Work in the business. They already are. Optimizing for PS5 is much tougher. From what I have heard it sounds like most multi-platform games may start on the XSX and get ported. The DevKit for the Xbox is supposed to be much better to work and test from.

I also heard before this Coronavirus stuff that PS5 was behind and might need to delay until summer 2021 while the Xbox hardware was ready. Sony still is not quite completely done with final spec for developers, so there’s some limbo. They were not ready to reveal anything this early. Microsoft made them force their hand because they are ahead on the engineering and software side.

10GB of RAM on the Xbox is 112 GB/s faster than the PS5. This is where the high fidelity textures, models, etc would all be loaded. These have much faster throughput through the APU unit because of this, leading to fewer missed cycles and more efficient processing. It is likely that the graphical differences will be greater than what the 18% difference in raw power tells us.

The improved I/O really only relates to loading into memory, but beyond 2GB/s the differences become fairly negligible. With their compression setup, it is likely the Xbox can fill all available RAM in a theoretical 2.7 seconds versus 1.6 seconds for the PS5. Most people will not care about an extra second.



There is also an APU advantage in that the compute cores and the CPU cores all operate at set frequencies in the Xbox whereas the PS5 is variable. There will be much more optimization needed on the PS5, especially accounting for thermal loads. Microsoft designed the power to be predictable. It is possible the PS5 could deliver more power in short bursts, but cannot sustain that power.



D'après l'administrateur du site "" qui est également un développeur connu dans l'industrie balance à propos de la PS5 quelques informations :- Développer sur PS5 est très difficile, c'est une galère pas possible- Tous les jeux multis sont développés d'abord sur Serie X, puis portés sur PS5- Le DevKit Xbox est meilleur que celui de la PS5- A cause du coronavirus notamment, SONY est très en retard sur son planning et a finalisé ses specs à la dernière minute.Microsoft le savait et en a profité. Il est même possible que la sortie de la PS5 soit reportée à cause de problème d'usinage.